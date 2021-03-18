Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Nitrile butadiene rubber powder is a family of powdered nitrile rubbers that are compatible with a number of different polymers and are used as plasticizers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder in China, including the following market information:

China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market 2019 (%)

The global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder market was valued at 290.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 299.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 0.8% during the forecast period. While the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

≤0.2mm powder product

0.2-0.5 powder product

≥0.5 powder product

China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automotive

Electric

Construction material

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Omnova Solutions

LANXESS

LG

Nitriflex

TAPRATH

Zeon

Huangshan Hualan Technology

Nanjing Xinfeima Chemical

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Overall Market Size

2.1 China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.2 By Type – China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.2 By Application – China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Omnova Solutions

6.1.1 Omnova Solutions Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Omnova Solutions Business Overview

6.1.3 Omnova Solutions Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Omnova Solutions Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Omnova Solutions Key News

6.2 LANXESS

6.2.1 LANXESS Corporate Summary

6.2.2 LANXESS Business Overview

6.2.3 LANXESS Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 LANXESS Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.2.5 LANXESS Key News

6.3 LG

6.3.1 LG Corporate Summary

6.3.2 LG Business Overview

6.3.3 LG Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 LG Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.3.5 LG Key News

…continued

