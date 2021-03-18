Animal Feed Protease Market Size | Global Statistics Report 2020 To 2027

The global Animal Feed Protease Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2021-2027 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the animal feed protease market include Royal DSM N.V., BASF Chr. Hansen A/S, Foodchem International Corporation, AB Enzymes, Novus International, Dupont/Danisco A/S, Lumis Biotech, Novozymes, ENMEX, OthersS. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The growing need to reduce ration costs and maintain optimum health and performance of pets and farm animals is the key trend driving this market’s growth. Using animal feed protease can help reduce feed costs since grain and oilseed meal prices continue to fluctuate. The continued research activities carried out to study the additional benefits of the protease enzyme and its effect on gut health and bacteria balance in poultry and swine will boost the market growth. The reduced nitrogen excretion from animal husbandry leading to environmental safety will be a market booster. Government regulations to promote livestock safety due to the frequent outbreak of diseases in poultry farms will further benefit market growth. The main barrier restraining this market growth is the adverse effects of proteases if added to the animal feed in inappropriate proportions.

Market Segmentation

By Formulation

Dry

Liquid

By Livestock

Poultry

Aquaculture

Ruminant

Swine

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Animal Feed Protease market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

