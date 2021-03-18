Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Nitrile butadiene rubber powder is a family of powdered nitrile rubbers that are compatible with a number of different polymers and are used as plasticizers.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6228244-nitrile-butadiene-rubber-powder-market-in-southeast-asia

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market 2019 (%)

The global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder market was valued at 290.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 299.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 0.8% during the forecast period. While the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder market size in Southeast Asia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/20/global-residential-water-treatment-market-2021-trends-market-share-industry-size-opportunities-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026/

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

≤0.2mm powder product

0.2-0.5 powder product

≥0.5 powder product

ALSO READ: https://www.newsmaker.com.au/news/378617/global-anti-money-laundering-aml-software-market-2020-segmentation-demand-growth-trend-opportunity-and-forecast-to-2024#.X09insgzbIU

Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automotive

Electric

Construction material

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Omnova Solutions

LANXESS

LG

Nitriflex

TAPRATH

Zeon

Huangshan Hualan Technology

Nanjing Xinfeima Chemical

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Players in Southeast Asia

3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Companies

3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 ≤0.2mm powder product

4.1.3 0.2-0.5 powder product

4.1.4 ≥0.5 powder product

4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Automotive

5.1.3 Electric

5.1.4 Construction material

5.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Omnova Solutions

6.1.1 Omnova Solutions Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Omnova Solutions Business Overview

6.1.3 Omnova Solutions Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Omnova Solutions Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Omnova Solutions Key News

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/