Global Power Generation Equipment Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Power Generation Equipment will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Power Generation Equipment market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 12030 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Power Generation Equipment market will register a 2.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 13450 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Power Generation Equipment, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Power Generation Equipment market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Power Generation Equipment companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Power Generation Equipment Includes:

Caterpillar

Cummins Power Systems

Generac

Honda Power

MTU

Briggs & Stratton

Yamaha

KOHLER

TTI

Champion

Itopower

Hyundai Power

Eaton

Sawafuji

Loncin

PM & T

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Portable Generators

Standby Generators

Mobile Generators

The segment of portable enerators hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 86%.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

The residential holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 59% of the market share.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

