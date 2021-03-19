Global Rice Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Rice analysis, which studies the Rice industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.
Global “Rice Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Rice by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Rice.
According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Rice will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Rice market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ xx million in 2020. Over the next five years the Rice market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2026.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Rice, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Rice market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Rice companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Top Manufactures in Global Rice Includes:
KRBL
LT FOODS
REI Agro
Kohinoor Foods
Lakshmi Group
Pari
Sunstar overseas
DUNAR
Amar Singh Chawalwala
Tilda
California Family Foods
American Commodity Company
Farmers’ Rice Cooperative
Pacific International Rice Mills
Doguet’s Rice Milling Company
Far West Rice
Hinode Rice
Sun Valley Rice
Swad Food Products
EKTA FOODS
THAI LEE
Thai Hua
Asia Golden Rice Company
Nakornton Rice
Golden Grain Enterprise
Wonnapob Company
KAMOLKIJ
Market Segment by Type, covers:
Basmati Rice
Calrose Rice
Sona Massuri Rice
Jasmine Rice
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Household
Food Services
Food Industry
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
