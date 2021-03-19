Global Rice Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Rice analysis, which studies the Rice industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global “Rice Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Rice by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Rice.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Rice will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Rice market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ xx million in 2020. Over the next five years the Rice market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Rice, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Rice market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Rice companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Rice Includes:

KRBL

LT FOODS

REI Agro

Kohinoor Foods

Lakshmi Group

Pari

Sunstar overseas

DUNAR

Amar Singh Chawalwala

Tilda

California Family Foods

American Commodity Company

Farmers’ Rice Cooperative

Pacific International Rice Mills

Doguet’s Rice Milling Company

Far West Rice

Hinode Rice

Sun Valley Rice

Swad Food Products

EKTA FOODS

THAI LEE

Thai Hua

Asia Golden Rice Company

Nakornton Rice

Golden Grain Enterprise

Wonnapob Company

KAMOLKIJ

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Basmati Rice

Calrose Rice

Sona Massuri Rice

Jasmine Rice

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Household

Food Services

Food Industry

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

