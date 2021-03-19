Global Digital Printer Ink Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

Digital printer inks include active ink, acidic ink, disperse ink, UV ink, solvent ink, etc. It has a wide range of applications, such as advertising, imaging, textile printing industry, digital printing industry and other industries.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Printer Ink in US, including the following market information:

US Digital Printer Ink Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Digital Printer Ink Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)

US Digital Printer Ink Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)

Top Five Competitors in US Digital Printer Ink Market 2019 (%)

The global Digital Printer Ink market was valued at 1168.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1581.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. While the Digital Printer Ink market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Digital Printer Ink manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Digital Printer Ink production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Digital Printer Ink Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)

US Digital Printer Ink Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Reactive Dye Inks

Acidic Ink

Paint Ink

Dispersion and Sublimation Ink

US Digital Printer Ink Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)

US Digital Printer Ink Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Silk or Wool Textile

Nylon or Chemical Fiber Textile

Cotton Textile

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Digital Printer Ink Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Digital Printer Ink Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Digital Printer Ink Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Ton)

Total US Digital Printer Ink Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

DuPont

Huntsman

HONGSAM

Lanyu Digital

Tianwei Xincai

INKBANK

Qingdao Inkjet New Material

Everlight Chemical

Trendvision Technology

Dongguan Inkworld Digital Technology

