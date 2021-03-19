Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Vector-Based Gene Therapy Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of ~43% During The Study Period(2019-30) | Biomarin Pharmaceutical, Lysogene, Roche, Biogen, Sangamo And Pfizer

(Albany, US) DelveInsight’s “Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some facts of Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Vector-Based Gene Therapy report:

The prevalence of all RP typologies is variably reported in about one case for each 3000-5000 individuals, with a total of about two millions of affected persons worldwide.. Prevalence of approximately 1–2 per 100,000 persons and incidence around 1 in 10,000 live births have been estimated with SMA type I accounting for around 60% of all cases. Among the EU-5 countries, Germany had the highest incident population of ARDS with 148,302 cases. The prevalence of choroideremia is estimated to be 1 in 50,000 to 100,000 people. Hemophilia A accounts for 80% of cases and affects 1:5000 male births while FIX deficiency, or hemophilia B affects 1:30,000 male births worldwide

Key Benefits of Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Vector-Based Gene Therapy Report:

The report covers the descriptive overview of Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy market

The key players in Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy market are:

Biomarin Pharmaceutical

Lysogene

Roche

Sangamo and Pfizer

Biogen

And Many Others

Adeno-associated virus (AAV) belongs to the genus Dependoparvovirus within the family Parvoviridae. Its life cycle is dependent on the presence of a helper virus, such as AdV, hence its name and taxonomy classification. AAV is found in multiple vertebrate species, including human and non-human primates (NHPs). The current consensus is that AAV does not cause any human diseases. It is composed of an icosahedral protein capsid of ~26 nm in diameter and a single-stranded DNA genome of ~4.7 kb that can either be the plus (sense) or minus (anti-sense) strand.AAV vectors are the leading platform for gene delivery for the treatment of a variety of human diseases.

Recent advances in developing clinically desirable AAV capsids, optimizing genome designs, and harnessing revolutionary biotechnologies have contributed substantially to the growth of the gene therapy field.

Preclinical and clinical successes in AAV-mediated gene replacement, gene silencing, and gene editing have helped AAV gain popularity as the ideal therapeutic vector, with few AAV-based therapeutics gaining regulatory approval in Europe and the United States.

Today, recombinant AAVs are the leading platform for in vivo delivery of gene therapies. The ground-breaking effort and the outcomes of gene therapy led to the approval of Glybera, first approved gene therapy by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to treat lipoprotein lipase deficiency in 2012.

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Vector-Based Gene Therapy Drugs covered:

Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec

LYS-SAF302

RG6357 (SPK-8011)

Giroctocogene fitelparvovec

Timrepigene emparvovec

And Many Others

Table of Contents:

Key Insights Executive Summary of Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy: Market Overview at a Glance Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

