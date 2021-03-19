Sarcopenia Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies, Drugs And Competitive Analysis By DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on “Sarcopenia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030”.

DelveInsight’s “Sarcopenia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Sarcopenia , historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Sarcopenia market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of Sarcopenia Facts:

According to the DelveInsight’s estimates, the total prevalent population of Sarcopenia in the 7MM was 33,321,576 in 2017, during the study period [2017–2030].

The study published by Patrick Dehail et al. states that Sarcopenia is a progressive loss of muscle mass associated with aging. Its prevalence is high, between 10 and 24% of the population aged 65 to 70 years and up to more than 30% after 80 years.

As per the DelveInsight’s estimates, the total prevalent cases for Sarcopenia were highest in the United States followed by Italy and Germany. Spain accounted for least number of prevalent cases among the 7MM.

Scope of Sarcopenia Report:

The report covers the descriptive overview of Sarcopenia , explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Sarcopenia epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Sarcopenia are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Sarcopenia market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Sarcopenia market

Sarcopenia is a progressive and generalized skeletal muscle disorder involving the accelerated loss of muscle mass and function that is associated with increased adverse outcomes, including falls, functional decline, frailty, and mortality.

The definition has evolved with time, marked by two recent milestones. The first was the introduction of muscle function into the concept in six consensus definitions since 2010. This new focus on muscle function, usually defined by muscle strength, muscle power, or physical performance, occurred because the function was consistently shown to be a more powerful predictor of clinically relevant outcomes than muscle mass alone.

The second milestone was recognition of sarcopenia as an independent condition with an International Classification of Diseases-10 code in 2016. Diagnosing sarcopenia with contemporary operational definitions requires assessments of muscle mass, muscle strength, and physical performance. Screening is recommended for both elderly patients and those with conditions that noticeably reduce physical function.

Some of Sarcopenia Companies:

Biophytis

Novartis

Amazentis

And Many Others

Sarcopenia Drugs Covered:

Sarconeos

Bimagrumab

AMAZ-02

And Many Others

Table of Contents:

Key Insights Executive Summary of Sarcopenia Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Sarcopenia Sarcopenia : Market Overview at a Glance Sarcopenia : Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Sarcopenia Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Sarcopenia Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Sarcopenia : Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Sarcopenia KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

