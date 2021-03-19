Global Digital Printer Ink Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

Digital printer inks include active ink, acidic ink, disperse ink, UV ink, solvent ink, etc. It has a wide range of applications, such as advertising, imaging, textile printing industry, digital printing industry and other industries.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Printer Ink in Vietnam, including the following market information:
Vietnam Digital Printer Ink Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Vietnam Digital Printer Ink Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)
Vietnam Digital Printer Ink Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)
Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Digital Printer Ink Market 2019 (%)
The global Digital Printer Ink market was valued at 1168.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1581.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. While the Digital Printer Ink market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Digital Printer Ink manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Digital Printer Ink production and consumption in Vietnam
Total Market by Segment:
Vietnam Digital Printer Ink Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)
Vietnam Digital Printer Ink Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Reactive Dye Inks
Acidic Ink
Paint Ink
Dispersion and Sublimation Ink
Vietnam Digital Printer Ink Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)
Vietnam Digital Printer Ink Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Silk or Wool Textile
Nylon or Chemical Fiber Textile
Cotton Textile
Others
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Digital Printer Ink Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Digital Printer Ink Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Vietnam Digital Printer Ink Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Ton)
Total Vietnam Digital Printer Ink Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
DuPont
Huntsman
HONGSAM
Lanyu Digital
Tianwei Xincai
INKBANK
Qingdao Inkjet New Material
Everlight Chemical
Trendvision Technology
Dongguan Inkworld Digital Technology
