Global Robotics Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Robotics will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Robotics market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 23420 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Robotics market will register a 4.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 28410 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Robotics, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Robotics market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Robotics companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Robotics Includes:

FANUC

ABB

Yaskawa

KUKA

OTC

Panasonic

Kawasaki

Nachi

Epson

Mitsubishi

Denso

Yamaha

Toshiba

iRobot

Ecovacs

Proscenic

Matsutek

Neato Robotics

Infinuvo(Metapo)

LG

Samsung

Sharp

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Industrial Robots

Service Robots for Professional

Service Robots for Personnel

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Military

Industrial

Commercial

Personal

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

