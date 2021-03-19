Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Artificial Grass Turf analysis, which studies the Artificial Grass Turf industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global “Artificial Grass Turf Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Artificial Grass Turf by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Artificial Grass Turf.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Artificial Grass Turf will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Artificial Grass Turf market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 2594.3 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Artificial Grass Turf market will register a 8.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3610 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Artificial Grass Turf, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Artificial Grass Turf market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Artificial Grass Turf companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Artificial Grass Turf Includes:

Ten Cate

Shaw Sports Turf

FieldTurf ( Tarkett)

CoCreation Grass

Polytan GmbH

Domo Sports Grass

ACT Global Sports

SIS Pitches

Limonta Sport

Edel Grass B.V.

Unisport-Saltex Oy

GreenVision/Mattex

Mondo S.p.A.

Juta

Condor Grass

Nurteks

Taishan

Victoria PLC

ForestGrass

Forbex

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Tuft Grass10- 25 mm Type

Tuft Grass Below 10 mm Type

Tuft Grass Above 25 mm Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Contact Sports

Leisure

Landscaping

Non-contact Sports

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

