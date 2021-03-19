Video Analytics Market Size & Fastest Growth 2020 to 2027

COVID-19 impact & Outbreak: on new Video Analytics Market Report, offering growth, trends, and forecast for each segment along with regional and country analysis. The study has done with respect to market share, size, trends, growth, outlook, estimation and forecast period 2020-2026.

The broad video analytics market has been sub-grouped into type, deployment, application and end-use. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Type

Software

Service

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

By Application

Crowd Management

Facial Recognition

Intrusion Detection

License Plate Detection

Motion Detection

Others

By End-Use

BFSI

City

Critical Infrastructure

Education

Government

Retail

Transportation

Others

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the video analytics market includes Agent Video Intelligence Ltd., AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Aventura Technologies Inc., Axis Communications AB, Bosch Security Systems GmbH, Cisco Systems Inc., Genetec Inc., Honeywell International Inc., i2v Systems Pvt. Ltd. and IBM Corporation. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation, which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for video analytics in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

