Automotive Airbag Fabric Market Report 2020-2027 | Latest Trend, Growth & Forecast

The broad automotive airbag fabric market has been sub-grouped into vehicle type, application, yarn type, coating type and product type.

By Vehicle Type

Compact Car

Mid-Sized Car

Large Car

MPV & LCV

SUV

Others

By Application

Front Airbag

Side Airbag

Knee Airbag

Curtain Airbag

Others

By Yarn Type

Polyamide

Polyester

By Coating Type

Neoprene Coated

Silicone Coated

Non-Coated

By Product Type

Flat Airbag Fabric

OPW Airbag Fabric

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the automotive airbag fabric market include Asahi Kasei Co., Ltd., Autoliv AB, Global Safety Textiles GmbH, HMT (Xiamen) New Technical Materials Co., Ltd., Kolon Industries, Takata Corporation, Teijin Limited, Toray Industries, Toyobo Co., Ltd., Toyota Boshoku Corporation and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation, which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for automotive airbag fabric in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

