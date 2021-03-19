Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market in Thailand – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Energy storage is the capture of energy produced at one time for use at a later time. A device that stores energy is generally called an accumulator or battery.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Energy Storage Systems (ESS) in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MW)

Thailand Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MW)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market 2019 (%)

The global Energy Storage Systems (ESS) market was valued at 4734 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 11840 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 25.7% during the forecast period. While the Energy Storage Systems (ESS) market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Energy Storage Systems (ESS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Energy Storage Systems (ESS) production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MW)

Thailand Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Lithium

Lead Acid

NaS

Others

Thailand Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MW)

Thailand Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Residential

Utility & Commercial

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MW)

Total Thailand Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Samsung SDI

LG Chem

Hitachi

Kokam

Fluence Energy

LSIS

SMA Solar Technology

NGK

General Electric

Primus

Panasonic

BYD

Aggreko

ABB

Saft Batteries

Lockheed Martin Energy

Eos Energy Storage

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Thailand Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

….. continued

