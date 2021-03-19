Cystinosis Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

The Cystinosisis a rare genetic, metabolic, lysosomal storage disease caused by mutations in the CTNS gene on chromosome 17p13. So far, over 100 pathogenic mutations have been reported in the literature. The condition results in an abnormal accumulation of the amino acid cystine in various organs and tissues of the body, such as the kidneys, eyes, muscles, pancreas, and brain. There are three types of cystinosis, depending on when symptoms first appear (known as onset): Infantile (early-onset) cystinosis; later childhood or adolescent (late-onset) cystinosis; and adult cystinosis. In many cases the categorization is also done as, nephropathic cystinosis, intermediate cystinosis and non-nephropathic (or ocular) cystinosis.

Cystinosis Market Key Facts

The total prevalent population of Cystinosis in seven major markets was 2,956 in 2017.

in seven major markets was 2,956 in 2017. Among the European countries, the United Kingdom had the highest prevalent population of Cystinosis with 554 cases and Italy had the lowest prevalent population with 105 cases in 2017.

In 2017, there were total of 630 diagnosed prevalent cases of Cystinosis in the United States. Assessments as per DelveInsight’s analysts show that out of the total diagnosed cases, 576 cases account for infantile nephropathic cystinosis, 31 cases account for Juvenile nephropathic cystinosis and 22 cases for Adult-onset (Ocular, or non-nephropathic cystinosis).

In 2017, 214 diagnosed prevalent cases of nephropathic cystinosis and 8 diagnosed cases of non-nephropathic cystinosis in the UK was observed.

Out of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of cystinosis in Japan, 22 cases accounted for infantile nephropathic cystinosis, 1 case accounted for Juvenile nephropathic cystinosis and 1 case accounted for Adult-onset (Ocular, or non-nephropathic cystinosis) in 2017.

Cystinosis Market

The market size of Cystinosis in seven major markets (7MM) is estimated to be USD 130.46 million in 2017. The United States accounts for the highest market size of Cystinosis, in comparison to the other major markets i.e., EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan. Among the EU5 countries, the UK had the highest market size in 2017, while Italy had the lowest market size of Cystinosis.

As per Delveinsight, owing to the launch of upcoming therapies, the Cystinosis market size shall increase during forecast period (2019–2028).

Cystinosis Companies:

Horizon Pharma

Recordati S.p.A.

Leadiant Biosciences

Mylan Pharmaceuticals

Avrobio

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Mylan

And many others.

Cystinosis Therapies covered in the report include:

Procysbi (cysteamine bitartrate)

Cystadrops (cysteamine hydrochloride)

Cystaran (cysteamine hydrochloride)

Cystagon (cysteamine bitartrate)

AVR-RD-04 (CTNS-RD-04)

ELX-02

A0003

And many more.

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Cystinosis Competitive Intelligence Analysis Cystinosis Market Overview at a Glance Cystinosis Disease Background and Overview Cystinosis Patient Journey Cystinosis Epidemiology and Patient Population Cystinosis Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Cystinosis Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Cystinosis Treatment Cystinosis Marketed Products Cystinosis Emerging Therapies Cystinosis Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Cystinosis Market Outlook (7 major markets) Cystinosis Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Cystinosis Market. Cystinosis Market Drivers Cystinosis Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

