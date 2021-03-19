Flexible Solar Panel Market in Brazil – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Flexible Solar Panel is a kind of thin film solar cell. Flexible solar panels can, as their name suggests, flex. They are also very lightweight and these two characteristics make them useful for camping, rapid transport and deployment in emergencies, and for use on caravans, vehicles, and even airplanes. On buildings they can be applied to curved surfaces or structures where weight is an issue. As they can be glued directly to the surface, existing penetrations don’t need to be used or new penetrations made.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flexible Solar Panel in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Flexible Solar Panel Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Flexible Solar Panel Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MW)

Brazil Flexible Solar Panel Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MW)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Flexible Solar Panel Market 2019 (%)

The global Flexible Solar Panel market was valued at 497.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 690.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. While the Flexible Solar Panel market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Flexible Solar Panel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Flexible Solar Panel production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Flexible Solar Panel Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MW)

Brazil Flexible Solar Panel Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS)

Amorphous Silicon (a-Si)

Brazil Flexible Solar Panel Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MW)

Brazil Flexible Solar Panel Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Commercial Application

Residential Application

Mobile Application

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Flexible Solar Panel Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Flexible Solar Panel Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Flexible Solar Panel Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MW)

Total Brazil Flexible Solar Panel Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Uni-Solar

MiaSolé

Global Solar

SoloPower Systems

Flisom

Sun Harmonics

FWAVE Company

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Flexible Solar Panel Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil Flexible Solar Panel Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

….. continued

