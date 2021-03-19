Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva (FOP) Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP) is a disorder in which muscle and connective tissue such as tendons and ligaments are gradually replaced by bone (ossified), forming bone outside the skeleton (extra-skeletal or heterotopic bone) that constrains movement. This process generally becomes noticeable in early childhood, starting with the neck and shoulders, and proceeding down the body and into the limbs.

According to the European Conference on Rare Diseases, FOP has a prevalence rate of 0.08 per 100,000 people.

In EU5 countries, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva (FOP), in 2017, were found to be maximum in Germany with 62 cases followed by France with 50 cases, while the least number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva (FOP) was found in Spain with 35 cases, in 2017.

It is known that FOP does not show gender predilection; however, there are country-specific studies, which support disparity in gender ratio—Delveinsight analyzed that in the United States females (164 cases) were affected more as compared to males (129 cases) in 2017, and the trend is expected to increase by 2030.

As per Delveinsight, the Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva (FOP) market size shall increase during forecast period, owing to the launch of upcoming therapies (2017–2030).

As per Delveinsight’s analysis, the total diagnosed prevalent population of Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva (FOP) in the seven major markets was found to be 630 in 2017. In the United States total diagnosed prevalent population of Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva (FOP) was found to be 293 in 2017.

Although Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva (FOP) pipeline was not very robust previously, currently there are several potential players with their promising therapies in the early stages of clinical development.

AstraZeneca

Ipsen

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst

Keros Therapeutics

Palovarotene

Garetosmab (REGN2477)

BLU-782

BCX9250

KER-047

