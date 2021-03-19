Hereditary Angioedema Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) is a rare genetic disorder caused by the deficiency in functional C1 inhibitor (C1INH) that results in recurrent attacks of localized subcutaneous or mucosal edema, most commonly affecting the skin, intestines, upper respiratory tract, and oropharynx

Treatment of HAE has evolved with advancement in understanding the pathogenesis of this disease. It is directed towards either replacing the defective protein or blocking various molecules involved in the production of bradykinin or the bradykinin receptor.

Hereditary Angioedema Market Key Facts

Total diagnosed prevalent population of Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) in 7MM countries was estimated to be 14,435 cases in 2017.

The prevalent cases of Hereditary Angioedema in Japan was 2,534.

Among the European 5 countries, Spain had the lowest prevalent population with 537 cases in 2017.

Hereditary Angioedema Market

Hereditary Angioedema market size was found to be USD 1,987 million in 2020.

The current understanding of Hereditary Angioedema has greatly improved in recent decades, leading to growing awareness, improved management, and better outcomes. DelveInsight’s analysts estimate that the Hereditary Angioedema market is expected to show positive growth, mainly attributed to an increased number of cases and the expected launch of therapies in the market during the forecast period.

Hereditary Angioedema Epidemiology

Among the European countries, France had the highest prevalent population of Hereditary Angioedema with 1,346 cases, followed by the UK which had a prevalent population of 1,301 in 2017.

Companies are focusing on executing a successful launch that meets the urgent demand for a once-daily oral therapy that will allow Hereditary Angioedema patients to live a more normal life. An orally delivered, small molecule offers the opportunity to improve treatment for the disease by making it more convenient for patients to take therapies

Hereditary Angioedema Companies:

CSL Behring

Takeda

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Attune Pharma

And many others.

Hereditary Angioedema Therapies covered in the report include:

Berinert

Takhzyro

BCX7353

IONIS-PKK-LRx

ATN-249

And many more.

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Hereditary Angioedema Competitive Intelligence Analysis Hereditary Angioedema Market Overview at a Glance Hereditary Angioedema Disease Background and Overview Hereditary Angioedema Patient Journey Hereditary Angioedema Epidemiology and Patient Population Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Hereditary Angioedema Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Hereditary Angioedema Marketed Products Hereditary Angioedema Emerging Therapies Hereditary Angioedema Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Hereditary Angioedema Market Outlook (7 major markets) Hereditary Angioedema Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Hereditary Angioedema Market. Hereditary Angioedema Market Drivers Hereditary Angioedema Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; the final content may vary.

