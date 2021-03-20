Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Size study, Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Market is valued approximately at USD 1378.9 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.50% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Neurorehabilitation devices are used in the treatment of the neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, migraine, Parkinson’s, epilepsy, brain stroke, multiple sclerosis, neurodegeneration etc. Neurorehabilitation helps in improving the functions, reducing the symptoms and also in improving the well-being of the patients suffering from neurological diseases. There has been rising prevalence of neurological diseases which has led to the increased adoption of neurorehabilitation devices for diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases. According to World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 6 million deaths occur due to stroke each year. Furthermore, as per WHO, epilepsy is a common neurological disease and approximately 50 million people (as in 2016) globally suffer from epilepsy and 2.4 million people are diagnosed with epilepsy each year. According to world economic forum, the numbers of Parkinson’s disease patients are expected to reach 8.7 million worldwide by 2030 as compared to 4.1 million in 2005. Increasing prevalence of neurological diseases, geriatric population and Emergence of wearables and robotics are key driving factors for market growth. Moreover, rising patient base in emerging economies is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, High cost of treatment impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Neurorehabilitation Devices market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing prevalence of neurological diseases coupled with the well-established healthcare infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising incidences of neurological disorders coupled with increasing geriatric population and improving healthcare infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Neurorehabilitation Devices market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Bioxtreme Robotics Rehabilitation

Ectron Limited

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies

Hocoma Ag

Kinestica

Kinova Robotics

Medtronic, Inc.

Neurostyle Pte, Ltd.

St. Jude Medical, Inc. (Acquired by Abbott Laboratories)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Products:

Neuro-Robotic Systems

Brain-Computer Interface

Non-Invasive Stimulators

Wearable Devices

By Applications:

Cerebral Palsy

Parkinson’s Disease

Spinal Cord Injury

Traumatic Brain Injury

Stroke

By End-Users:

Cognitive Care Centers

Hospitals/Clinics

Research Institutes

Other End-Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Neurorehabilitation Devices Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Neurorehabilitation Devices Market, by Products, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Neurorehabilitation Devices Market, by Applications, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.4. Neurorehabilitation Devices Market, by End-Users, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Dynamics

3.1. Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Market, by Products

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Market by Products, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Estimates & Forecasts by Products 2016-2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Neurorehabilitation Devices Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Neuro-Robotic Systems

5.4.2. Brain-Computer Interface

5.4.3. Non-Invasive Stimulators

5.4.4. Wearable Devices

Chapter 6. Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Market, by Applications

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Market by Applications, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Estimates & Forecasts by Applications 2016-2026 (USD Million)

6.4. Neurorehabilitation Devices Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Cerebral Palsy

6.4.2. Parkinson’s Disease

6.4.3. Spinal Cord Injury

6.4.4. Traumatic Brain Injury

6.4.5. Stroke

Chapter 7. Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Market, by End-Users

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Market by Applications, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Estimates & Forecasts by Applications 2016-2026 (USD Million)

7.4. Neurorehabilitation Devices Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Cognitive Care Centres

7.4.2. Hospitals/Clinics

7.4.3. Research Institutes

7.4.4. Other End-Users

Chapter 8. Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Neurorehabilitation Devices Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Neurorehabilitation Devices Market

8.2.1. U.S. Neurorehabilitation Devices Market

8.2.1.1. Products breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.2. Applications breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.3. End-users breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.2. Canada Neurorehabilitation Devices Market

8.3. Europe Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Neurorehabilitation Devices Market

8.3.2. Rest of Europe Neurorehabilitation Devices Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Neurorehabilitation Devices Market

8.4.2. India Neurorehabilitation Devices Market

8.4.3. Japan Neurorehabilitation Devices Market

8.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Neurorehabilitation Devices Market

8.5. Latin America Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Neurorehabilitation Devices Market

8.5.2. Mexico Neurorehabilitation Devices Market

8.6. Rest of The World Neurorehabilitation Devices Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Bioxtreme Robotics Rehabilitation

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. Ectron Limited

9.2.3. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.

9.2.4. Helius Medical Technologies

9.2.5. Hocoma Ag

9.2.6. Kinestica

9.2.7. Kinova Robotics

9.2.8. Medtronic, Inc.

9.2.9. Neurostyle Pte, Ltd.

9.2.10. St. Jude Medical, Inc. (Acquired by Abbott Laboratories)

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL NEUROREHABILITATION DEVICES MARKET

TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL NEUROREHABILITATION DEVICES MARKET

TABLE 3. GLOBAL NEUROREHABILITATION DEVICES MARKET, REPORT SCOPE

TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED

TABLE 6. GLOBAL NEUROREHABILITATION DEVICES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 7. GLOBAL NEUROREHABILITATION DEVICES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY PRODUCTS 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 8. GLOBAL NEUROREHABILITATION DEVICES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY APPLICATIONS 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 9. GLOBAL NEUROREHABILITATION DEVICES MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 10. GLOBAL NEUROREHABILITATION DEVICES MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 11. GLOBAL NEUROREHABILITATION DEVICES MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 12. GLOBAL NEUROREHABILITATION DEVICES MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 13. GLOBAL NEUROREHABILITATION DEVICES MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 14. GLOBAL NEUROREHABILITATION DEVICES MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 15. GLOBAL NEUROREHABILITATION DEVICES MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 16. GLOBAL NEUROREHABILITATION DEVICES MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 17. GLOBAL NEUROREHABILITATION DEVICES MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 18. GLOBAL NEUROREHABILITATION DEVICES MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 19. U.S. NEUROREHABILITATION DEVICES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 20. U.S. NEUROREHABILITATION DEVICES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 21. U.S. NEUROREHABILITATION DEVICES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 22. CANADA NEUROREHABILITATION DEVICES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 23. CANADA NEUROREHABILITATION DEVICES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 24. CANADA NEUROREHABILITATION DEVICES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 25. UK NEUROREHABILITATION DEVICES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 26. UK NEUROREHABILITATION DEVICES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 27. UK NEUROREHABILITATION DEVICES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 28. GERMANY NEUROREHABILITATION DEVICES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 29. GERMANY NEUROREHABILITATION DEVICES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 30. GERMANY NEUROREHABILITATION DEVICES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 31. ROE NEUROREHABILITATION DEVICES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 32. ROE NEUROREHABILITATION DEVICES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 33. ROE NEUROREHABILITATION DEVICES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 34. CHINA NEUROREHABILITATION DEVICES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

….. continued

