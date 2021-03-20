Global Discounters in Brazil Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

2020 saw a deepening of the already very negative sales trends that will been recorded in discounters in Brazil during 2019. Although Brazilian consumers in general remain very price sensitive, the discounters model has failed to catch on among the countries vast middle-class, a consumer base that is crucial for success in any retail channel. Nevertheless, the strong development of discounters was seen despite the absence of popular brands across a range of product categories including in packag…
Euromonitor International’s Discounters in Brazil report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents:
Discounters in Brazil
Euromonitor International
February 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
The COVID-19 pandemic creates strong ground for growth in discounters
Rising consumer interest in private label crucial to the success of discounters
Sales declines linked entirely to the unfavourable operating environment in Brazil
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Franchising to be the basis of the discounters business model despite challenges
Further growth expected as the Todo Dia chain fulfils its nationwide ambitions
The rationalisation of product ranges to be crucial to the development of discounters
CHANNEL DATA
Table 1 Discounters: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2015-2020
Table 2 Discounters: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Discounters GBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 Discounters GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Discounters LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2017-2020
Table 6 Discounters LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2017-2020
Table 7 Discounters Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2020-2025
Table 8 Discounters Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2020-2025
….continued
