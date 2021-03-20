Global Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-To-Wear) in Brazil Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

Due to economic crisis, apparel and footwear brands such as Lanvin, Roberto Cavalli and Versace have left Brazil. Even Ralph Lauren’s flagship store has closed in response to a very challenging scenario in which demand has diminished significantly and new price points are unable to sustain operations. Although many luxury brands consider their Brazilian operations as long-term investments, this latest slowdown has aborted some projects locally. However, gradual macroeconomic recovery in the coun…

Euromonitor International’s Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Personal Luxury.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Table of Contents:

Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-To-Wear) in Brazil

Euromonitor International

February 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

The return of economic stability drives recovery in the sales performance of designer apparel and footwear (ready-to-wear)

Currency devaluation slows down international trips, raising domestic consumption

Efforts are made to increase visits to luxury shopping centres and reach consumers in the countryside

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Mobile communication tools bring luxury brands closer to their consumers

Brands reduce promotions and end-of-season sales and strengthen their presence in discount outlets

PVH Corp leads with more affordable luxury items

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear): % Value 2014-2018

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear): % Value 2015-2018

Table 5 Distribution of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: % Value Growth 2019-

….continued

