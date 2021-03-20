Global Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care in Brazil Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

Since the economic crisis, the resumed confidence in the future of Brazilian macroeconomic indicators has made all luxury goods categories return to gradual recovery. However, super premium fragrances stands out as the fastest growing, even with the negative effects of currency devaluation that the Brazilian real suffered in 2019. Together with eyewear, fragrances is the most accessible category within luxury consumption and it is also socially recognisable as an immediate symbol of status. The…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2951947-super-premium-beauty-and-personal-care-in-brazil

Euromonitor International’s Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change

Also Read :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cardiac-rehabilitation-service-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-09

Product coverage: Personal Luxury.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-tumor-ablation-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2014–2025-2021-03-04

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents:

Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care in Brazil

Euromonitor International

February 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Super premium fragrances pushes the recovery despite the currency devaluation

Consumers’ preference for fragrances puts Brazil as the second biggest market globally

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Mass offerings are constantly more sophisticated, causing fiercer competition

Belocap Produtos Capilares maintains its leading position thanks to its hair care division

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 5 Distribution of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/