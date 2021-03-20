Global Direct Selling in Croatia Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

During the so-called “golden period” for direct selling in Croatia (around 2004), the element that made the fast development possible was also the element that carried the eventual seeds of failure: multilevel marketing. Croatians are less prepared to work hard and persistently for years when they are promised fast success based merely on their position in the network. As fast as the new members were recruited, the networks started losing them afterwards when it became obvious that not everyone…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2951996-direct-selling-in-croatia

Euromonitor International’s Direct Selling in Croatia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Also Read :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-air-control-dampers-market-report-2021-2021-03-09

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-nitrogen-fertilisers-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-04

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Direct Selling market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents:

Direct Selling in Croatia

Euromonitor International

March 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Direct selling still subject to volatility – but current outlook is more positive

Operating online beckons as direct selling shifts from traditional selling model

Sales set to remain small compared with popular shopping alternatives

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Avon still sets the benchmark for direct selling

Healthy performances from Herbalife

Amway and Oriflame operate on diminished scale in Croatia

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Direct Selling by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Direct Selling by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Direct Selling GBO Company Shares: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 Direct Selling GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Direct Selling Forecasts by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 6 Direct Selling Forecasts by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/