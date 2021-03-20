Global Direct Selling in Dominican Republic Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

Food and drink direct selling led current value growth in 2019, followed by consumer health direct selling. The continued growth of consumer health direct selling is fuelled by increasing consumer demand for products such as vitamins and dietary supplements, weight management and wellbeing products and sports nutrition products. Rising consumer awareness of health and wellness trends thanks to improved access to information has directly benefited sales of consumer health products. Steady economi…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952014-direct-selling-in-dominican-republic

Euromonitor International’s Direct Selling in Dominican Republic report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Also Read :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-dancewear-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2025-2021-03-09

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-microphone-fur-windshield-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-04

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Direct Selling market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents:

Direct Selling in Dominican Republic

Euromonitor International

March 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Health and wellness trend benefits consumer health direct selling

Beauty and personal care leads sales in direct selling

Direct selling faces challenges from modern grocery retailers

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Grupo Transbel CA leads direct selling

Multinationals dominate, with smaller players entering the channel

Direct selling faces increasing competition form e-commerce

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Direct Selling by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Direct Selling by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Direct Selling GBO Company Shares: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 Direct Selling GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Direct Selling Forecasts by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 6 Direct Selling Forecasts by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/