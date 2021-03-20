Global Direct Selling in Georgia Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

Value sales through direct selling are low in Georgia and it registered value decline in 2020, due to COVID-19, as direct sales, such as door-to-door selling, were not permitted due to restrictions on movement. Also, most of the products sold through direct selling are imported beauty products and there were disruptions to supply. In addition, consumers were prioritising essential products in 2020, and there was not the same demand for beauty products as there would normally be. In particular, w…

Euromonitor International’s Direct Selling in Georgia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Apparel and Footwear Direct Selling, Beauty and Personal Care Direct Selling, Consumer Appliances Direct Selling, Consumer Electronics Direct Selling, Consumer Health Direct Selling, Food and Drink Direct Selling, Home Care Direct Selling, Home Improvement and Gardening Direct Selling, Homewares and Home Furnishings Direct Selling, Media Products Direct Selling, Other Direct Selling, Personal Accessories and Eyewear Direct Selling, Pet Care Direct Selling, Traditional Toys and Games Direct Selling, Video Games Hardware Direct Selling.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents:

Direct Selling in Georgia

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Direct selling negatively impacted by restrictions on movement due to COVID-19

Avon Oriflame and Faberlic continue to dominate channel

Oriflame Georgia continues to add to its portfolio, offering products beyond beauty and personal care

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Lower value growth than prior to COVID-19, with economy brands driving value sales

No signs of direct selling expanding beyond beauty and personal care over the forecast period

E-commerce likely a threat to direct selling growth over the forecast period

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Direct Selling by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Direct Selling by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Direct Selling GBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 Direct Selling GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Direct Selling Forecasts by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Direct Selling Forecasts by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

