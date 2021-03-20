Global Iris Recognition Market Size study, Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global iris recognition market is valued approximately at USD 2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.20% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Iris recognition can be defined as an automated way or method for biometric identification that uses mathematical pattern recognition technique based on video images of both the iris. This technology combines pattern recognition computer vision, optics and statistical inference. Iris recognition technology is widely used for identification, recognition and for authentication purpose. This technology is suitable and widely used in authoritative premises towards reducing incidences of security breaches. Rising adoption of iris technology by different end use industries such as government organization, consumer electronics coupled with surging demand for iris scanners in access control application are key driving factors of market growth. Furthermore, increasing use of iris technology in e-passport programs and in automotive industry are also contributing towards market growth. Moreover, integration of cloud computing with iris recognition technology and use in e-commerce industry is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, fear of privacy intrusion and inconvenience impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

ALSO READ :https://declara.com/content/64f0084f-2d64-4cce-b36b-76f6248d5ba5

The regional analysis of global iris recognition market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share the presence of prominent players coupled with high investment in R&D activities in the development of advanced technologies. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing consumer electronics coupled with would growing occurrences of cybercrime create lucrative growth prospects for the Iris Recognition market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Thales Group

Idemia

HID Global

Iris ID

Iritech

Irisguard

Eyelock

NEC Corporation

Princeton Identity

Cmitech

ALSO READ :https://indusrtyreports.wordpress.com/2020/02/21/diaphragm-pumps-market-revenue-price-and-gross-margin-study-with-forecasts-to-2023/

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

By Vertical:

Government

Military & Defense

Healthcare

Banking & Finance

Consumer Electronics

Travel & Immigration

Automotive

Others

By Product:

Smartphones

Wearables

Tablets & Notebooks

Personal Computers/Laptops

Scanners

By Application:

Time Monitoring

E-Payment

ALSO READ :https://www.medgadget.com/2020/06/catheters-market-size-worth-usd-49731-million-by-2023-share-estimation-trends-analysis-future-growth-insights-and-covid-19-impact-analysis.html

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Iris Recognition Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Iris Recognition Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Iris Recognition Market, by Component, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Iris Recognition Market, by Product, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Iris Recognition Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Iris Recognition Market, by Vertical, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Iris Recognition Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Iris Recognition Market Dynamics

3.1. Iris Recognition Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Iris Recognition Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Iris Recognition Market, by Component

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Iris Recognition Market by Component, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Iris Recognition Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Iris Recognition Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Hardware

5.4.2. Software

Chapter 6. Global Iris Recognition Market, by Vertical

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Iris Recognition Market by Vertical, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Iris Recognition Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Iris Recognition Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Government

6.4.2. Military & Defence

6.4.3. Healthcare

6.4.4. Banking & Finance

6.4.5. Consumer Electronics

6.4.6. Travel & Immigration

6.4.7. Automotive

6.4.8. Others

Chapter 7. Global Iris Recognition Market, by Product

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Iris Recognition Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Iris Recognition Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Iris Recognition Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Smartphones

7.4.2. Wearables

7.4.3. Tablets & Notebooks

7.4.4. Personal Computers/Laptops

7.4.5. Scanners

Chapter 8. Global Iris Recognition Market, by Application

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Iris Recognition Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Iris Recognition Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

8.4. Iris Recognition Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Identity Management and Access Control

8.4.2. Time Monitoring

8.4.3. E-Payment

Chapter 9. Global Iris Recognition Market, Regional Analysis

9.1. Iris Recognition Market, Regional Market Snapshot

9.2. North America Iris Recognition Market

9.2.1. U.S. Iris Recognition Market

9.2.1.1. Component breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.2. Product breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.4. Vertical breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.2. Canada Iris Recognition Market

9.3. Europe Iris Recognition Market Snapshot

9.3.1. U.K. Iris Recognition Market

9.3.2. Rest of Europe Iris Recognition Market

9.4. Asia-Pacific Iris Recognition Market Snapshot

9.4.1. China Iris Recognition Market

9.4.2. India Iris Recognition Market

9.4.3. Japan Iris Recognition Market

9.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Iris Recognition Market

9.5. Latin America Iris Recognition Market Snapshot

9.5.1. Brazil Iris Recognition Market

9.5.2. Mexico Iris Recognition Market

9.6. Rest of The World Iris Recognition Market

Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Top Market Strategies

10.2. Company Profiles

10.2.1. Thales Group

10.2.1.1. Key Information

10.2.1.2. Overview

10.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

10.2.1.4. Product Summary

10.2.1.5. Recent Developments

10.2.2. Idemia

10.2.3. HID Global

10.2.4. Iris ID

10.2.5. Iritech

10.2.6. Irisguard

10.2.7. Eyelock

10.2.8. NEC Corporation

10.2.9. Princeton Identity

10.2.10. Cmitech

Chapter 11. Research Process

11.1. Research Process

11.1.1. Data Mining

11.1.2. Analysis

11.1.3. Market Estimation

11.1.4. Validation

11.1.5. Publishing

11.2. Research Attributes

11.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL IRIS RECOGNITION MARKET

TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL IRIS RECOGNITION MARKET

TABLE 3. GLOBAL IRIS RECOGNITION MARKET, REPORT SCOPE

TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED

TABLE 6. GLOBAL IRIS RECOGNITION MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 7. GLOBAL IRIS RECOGNITION MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY COMPONENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 8. GLOBAL IRIS RECOGNITION MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY PRODUCT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/