Global Convenience Stores in India Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

In 2020, convenience stores saw double-digit current value growth, continuing the trend seen for the previous two years. With the arrival of COVID-19 in the country the government implemented a lockdown, under which leaving the house was only permitted to obtain groceries and medicines. This maintained strong growth for convenience stores, as these are in proximity to consumers’ homes, mainly in urban areas. Due to lockdown restrictions and the high risk of infection, consumers preferred to shop…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952120-convenience-stores-in-india

Euromonitor International’s Convenience Stores in India report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Also Read :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-covid-19-outbreak-global-outbreak-global-fitness-club-and-gym-management-software-system-industry-market-research-report-manufacturing-and-consumption-outlook-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-09

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ceramic-matrix-composite-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2014–2025-2021-03-04

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Convenience Stores market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents:

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers shop local during the pandemic

Move into neighbourhoods increases the competition with traditional grocery retailers

Future Retail dominates convenience stores by all measures

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Continued dynamism for convenience stores as proximity will remain important

As busy lives return, especially in urban areas, growth potential will remain

An omnichannel approach set to become more important

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Convenience Stores: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2015-2020

Table 2 Convenience Stores: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Convenience Stores GBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 Convenience Stores GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Convenience Stores LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2017-2020

Table 6 Convenience Stores LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2017-2020

Table 7 Convenience Stores Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2020-2025

Table 8 Convenience Stores Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2020-2025

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/