Global Department Stores in India Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

After seeing double-digit current value growth for most of the review period, in 2020 department stores saw a significant sales decline. The emergence of COVID-19 in the country led the government to impose a nationwide lockdown, which included the closure of stores selling non-essential goods, such as department stores. Meanwhile, shopping centres were also closed, which is where many department stores are located, and these also saw stricter restrictions for longer, with delayed opening to the…
Euromonitor International’s Department Stores in India report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents:
Department Stores in India
Euromonitor International
February 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Outlet closures and cautious consumers due to COVID-19 contribute to decline
Players use e-commerce and online tools to maintain their sales
Domestic brand leads despite the challenge from a foreign rival
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Room for outlet growth and value development from a relatively low base
Improving the in-store experience to attract consumers and better compete
Department stores likely to have to compete with e-commerce on price
CHANNEL DATA
Table 1 Department Stores: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2015-2020
Table 2 Department Stores: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Department Stores GBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 Department Stores GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Department Stores LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2017-2020
Table 6 Department Stores LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2017-2020
Table 7 Department Stores Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2020-2025
Table 8 Department Stores Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2020-2025
….continued
