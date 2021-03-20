Global Hypermarkets in India Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

After seeing many years of double-digit current value growth, hypermarkets turned to decline in 2020. This was one of the grocery retail channels most negatively impacted by COVID-19, partly due to the location of such outlets. Many of the hypermarkets in the country are situated within shopping centres, which were closed during the lockdown in the first half of the year, resulting in the closure of many outlets. In addition, outlets in some states saw limited opening hours during the lockdown.
Euromonitor International’s Hypermarkets in India report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Table of Contents:
Hypermarkets in India
Euromonitor International
February 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Location and high share of non-essential products contribute to decline
Strategies by players both before and after the pandemic limit decline
Avenue Supermarts leads through outlet openings and e-commerce
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Rebound to growth as consumers look for the best prices
Hypermarkets will offer more fresh food and a wider product variety
Changing demand towards smaller neighbourhood stores will hamper growth
CHANNEL DATA
Table 1 Hypermarkets: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2015-2020
Table 2 Hypermarkets: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Hypermarkets GBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 Hypermarkets GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Hypermarkets LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2017-2020
Table 6 Hypermarkets LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2017-2020
Table 7 Hypermarkets Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2020-2025
Table 8 Hypermarkets Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2020-2025
….continued
