Global Automotive Foam Market Size study, Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Automotive Foam market is valued approximately at USD 37.13 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 9.97% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Automotive foam is made up of solid and gas phase mixture to form a plastic foam. The automotive foams are available in different form types that is based on raw material used, olefins, polystyrene and polyurethane etc. and are produced by the use of crude oil as feedstock. The growth in automotive industry in emerging nations such as China and India propel the growth of market over the forecast years. Also, the versatile and unique physical properties of automotive foam and increasing use of automotive foam in end use industries accelerate the growth of market over the forecast years. Automotive foam is cost effective, weight reduction and low density in nature. Automotive foam offers low heat transfer and optimal insulator properties and provide extra comfort, flexibility to the passenger and softness anticipate to the growth of market over the forecast years. Automotive foam has productive application in automotive industry and rise in growth of automotive industry propel the growth of market. For instance: According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturer, the global car production in 2017 was 97.2 million that is an increase of approx. 2.2 million from 2016 that is 95 million. Hence, rising growth in automotive industry across the globe and efficient application of automotive foam in automotive industry fuels the growth of market over the forecast years. Whereas, renewable feedstock for manufacturing green PU Foams is an opportunity for the growth of market. However, lack of proper disposable & recycling technique is a challenging factor that combat the growth of market over the upcoming years.

ALSO READ :https://chemicalandmaterialmrfr.blogspot.com/2020/05/anti-graffiti-coatings-market-size_19.html

The regional analysis of global Automotive Foam market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is accounts for largest share in the global automotive foam market due to the rise in application of automotive foam in the end use industries such as passenger and commercial vehicle. Similarly, rise in production of automobile is the factor accelerating the growth of global automotive foam market from between 2018-2026.

Market player included in this report are:

Armacell

BASF SE

Johnson Controls

Woodbridge Foam Corporation

The DOW Chemical Company

Lear Corporation

Bridgestone Corporation

Recticel

Vitafoam

Saint-Gobain

ALSO READ :https://indusrtyreports.wordpress.com/2020/02/21/hvac-motors-market-analysis-opportunities-and-industry-forecast-to-2023/

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Interior application

Exterior application

ALSO READ :https://www.medgadget.com/2020/06/coronavirus-business-impact-tattoo-removal-market-size-2020-global-statistics-pricing-top-laser-company-profile-industry-analysis-upcoming-trends.html

By Type:

Polyurethane (PU)Foam

Polyolefin (PO)Foam

Other Foam

By End-user Industry:

Passenger cars

Heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs)

Light commercial vehicles (LCVs)

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Foam Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Automotive Foam Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Automotive Foam Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Automotive Foam Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Automotive Foam Market, by End-user Industry , 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Automotive Foam Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Automotive Foam Market Dynamics

3.1. Automotive Foam Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Automotive Foam Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Automotive Foam Market, by Application

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Automotive Foam Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Automotive Foam Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Automotive Foam Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Interior application

5.4.2. Exterior application

Chapter 6. Global Automotive Foam Market, by Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Automotive Foam Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Automotive Foam Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Automotive Foam Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Polyurethane (PU) Foam

6.4.2. Polyolefin (PO) Foam

6.4.3. Other Foam

Chapter 7. Global Automotive Foam Market, by End-User Industry

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Automotive Foam Market by End-User Industry, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Automotive Foam Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User Industry 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Automotive Foam Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Passenger cars

7.4.2. Heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs)

7.4.3. Light commercial vehicles (LCVs)

Chapter 8. Global Automotive Foam Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Automotive Foam Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Automotive Foam Market

8.2.1. U.S. Automotive Foam Market

8.2.1.1. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.2. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.3. End-User Industries breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.2. Canada Automotive Foam Market

8.3. Europe Automotive Foam Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Automotive Foam Market

8.3.2. Germany Automotive Foam Market

8.3.3. Rest of Europe Automotive Foam Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Automotive Foam Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Automotive Foam Market

8.4.2. India Automotive Foam Market

8.4.3. Japan Automotive Foam Market

8.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive Foam Market

8.5. Latin America Automotive Foam Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Automotive Foam Market

8.5.2. Mexico Automotive Foam Market

8.6. Rest of The World Automotive Foam Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Armacell

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. BASF SE

9.2.3. Johnson Controls

9.2.4. Woodbridge Foam Corporation

9.2.5. The DOW Chemical Company

9.2.6. Lear Corporation

9.2.7. Bridgestone Corporation

9.2.8. Recticel

9.2.9. Vitafoam

9.2.10. Saint-Gobain

Chapter 10. Research Derivatives

10.1. Research Derivatives

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SUB-DERIVATIVESS, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE FOAM MARKET

TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY SUB-DERIVATIVESS, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE FOAM MARKET

TABLE 3. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE FOAM MARKET, REPORT SCOPE

TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED

TABLE 6. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE FOAM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 7. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE FOAM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY APPLICATION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 8. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE FOAM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY TYPE 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 9. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE FOAM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY END-USER INDUSTRY 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 10. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE FOAM MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 11. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE FOAM MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 12. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE FOAM MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 13. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE FOAM MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 14. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE FOAM MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 15. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE FOAM MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 16. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE FOAM MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 17. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE FOAM MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 18. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE FOAM MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 19. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE FOAM MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 20. U.S. AUTOMOTIVE FOAM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 21. U.S. AUTOMOTIVE FOAM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 22. U.S. AUTOMOTIVE FOAM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 23. CANADA AUTOMOTIVE FOAM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 24. CANADA AUTOMOTIVE FOAM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 25. CANADA AUTOMOTIVE FOAM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 26. UK AUTOMOTIVE FOAM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 27. UK AUTOMOTIVE FOAM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 28. UK AUTOMOTIVE FOAM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 29. GERMANY AUTOMOTIVE FOAM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 30. GERMANY AUTOMOTIVE FOAM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 31. GERMANY AUTOMOTIVE FOAM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 32. ROE AUTOMOTIVE FOAM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 33. ROE AUTOMOTIVE FOAM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 34. ROE AUTOMOTIVE FOAM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 35. CHINA AUTOMOTIVE FOAM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 36. CHINA AUTOMOTIVE FOAM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 37. CHINA AUTOMOTIVE FOAM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/