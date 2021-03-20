Global Ultrasonic Cleaning Market Size study Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Ultrasonic Cleaning Market is valued approximately at USD 1.5 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.50% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Ultrasonic cleaning is a cleaning process that is considered as most energy efficient and ecofriendly process. This ultrasonic cleaning system primarily consists of ultrasonic generator, stainless steel tank and transducer. In this cleaning process, the system removes the unwanted dust, dirt or any other contaminants from the outer and inner surfaces from a variety of items without causing harm or any damage. This ultrasonic cleaning is mostly preferred as a cleaning method for dental, medical, ophthalmic, coins, fountain pens, lenses and other optical parts, firearms, golf clubs, car fuel injectors, musical instruments, fishing reels, window blinds, industrial parts, and electronic equipment veterinary offices. Growing need for safety in cleaning operations of components, eco-friendly cleaning process and biodegradable waste discharge are key driving factors in market growth. Moreover, increasing demand for customized ultrasonic cleaning system is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, lack of skills and expertise to deploy and design ultrasonic cleaning system impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global ultrasonic cleaning market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the stringent government regulation for mandating stranded parameter for medical device system coupled with favorable reimbursement rate. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rapid growth in the end use industries, rising geriatric population, increasing number of surgeries and improving healthcare infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Ultrasonic Cleaning market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Branson Ultrasonic Corporation

Blue Wave Ultrasonics

Crest Ultrasonics

GT Sonic

Omegasonics

Telsonic AG Group

Sharpertek

Mettler Electronics Corp.

Cleaning Technologies Group, LLC

Morantz Ultrasonics

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Benchtop

Standalone

Multistage-2

Multistage-4

By Power Output:

Up to 250 W

250–500 W

500–1000 W

1000–2000 W

2000–5000 W

5000–10000 W

More than 10000 W

By capacity:

Up to 5L

10-50 L

50-100 L

100-150 L

150-200L

200-250 L

250-300 L

More than 300 L

By Vertical:

Medical & Healthcare

Automobile

Aerospace

Optics

Metal & Machinery

Electrical & Electronics

Food & Beverage

Jewelry & Gems

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Ultrasonic Cleaning Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

