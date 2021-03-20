Global Supermarkets in India Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

Stockpiling during the initial phase of the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 led to an increase in sales of groceries thorough supermarkets. When the nationwide lockdown was announced in the month of March, many consumers stocked up for fear of shortages, and to make sure they had enough goods to take them through the lockdown. Retail sales of groceries also remained higher than usual for the rest of the year, as consumers were reluctant to eat outside of the home even after the reopening of foodservic…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952125-supermarkets-in-india

Euromonitor International’s Supermarkets in India report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Also Read :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-photo-printing-kiosk-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2025-2021-03-09

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-makeup-brush-cleaner-and-dryer-kit-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-04

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Supermarkets market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents:

Supermarkets in India

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

A turn to decline as the sale of non-essential products is temporarily banned

Consumers chase discounted prices, which leads to a new marketing approach

Reliance Retail extends its lead thanks to outlet expansion and low prices

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Strong rebound, although slower growth than most other grocery retailers

Supermarkets will have to compete with other channels

Domestic retailers characterise supermarkets, benefiting from their local knowledge

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Supermarkets: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2015-2020

Table 2 Supermarkets: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Supermarkets GBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 Supermarkets GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Supermarkets LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2017-2020

Table 6 Supermarkets LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2017-2020

Table 7 Supermarkets Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2020-2025

Table 8 Supermarkets Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2020-2025

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/