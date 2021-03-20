Global Soft Drinks Packaging in Indonesia Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

The Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regulation is set to require producers and retailers to take greater responsibility for waste generated by products, while also requiring producers to increase the percentage of recyclable content used in products and packaging. There will also be a requirement for the provision of post-retail recycling solutions. Indonesia is a major global contributor to plastic waste, with growing concern over the volume of the country’s waste polluting the oceans. E…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952150-soft-drinks-packaging-in-indonesia

Euromonitor International’s Soft Drinks Packaging in Indonesia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Also Read :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/air-cargo-pallet-market-size-growth-share-global-industry-current-trends-analysis-of-top-companies-demand-application-development-and-forecast-2021-to-2027-research-report-2021-03-10

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Energy Drinks, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-motorcycle-rain-gear-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-04

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks Packaging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents:

Soft Drinks Packaging in Indonesia

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

EPR regulation encourages greater focus on recyclable materials

Danone launches 100% recyclable rPET bottle for Aqua, while Coca-Cola launches Plastic Reborn Movement

Small pack sizes used to improve affordability and convenience

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/