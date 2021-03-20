Global Elevators and Escalators Market Size study, Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Elevators and Escalators Market is valued approximately at USD 105.1 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.30% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The elevators and escalators market is on the surging trend considering the global scenario. The elevators and escalators market is primarily driven owing to rapid urbanization in both developed and developing countries and escalating construction of residential and commercial spaces. For instance: According to International Trade Administration, during 2016, China’s urbanization rate was recorded nearly 56.1%. According to the National Development and Reform Commission of China, total number of people that are registered as permanent residents in cities grew from nearly 170 million in 1978 to about 750 million in 2015. Going forward, China targets on bringing the urbanization rate to nearly 60% by 2020 which is fueling the utility and adoption of elevators and escalators market. Moreover, the adoption of green building codes along with escalating demand of smart elevators is paving the way for the growth and development of elevators and escalators market. However, uncertainty & risk associated with global economy and high maintenance cost are acting as restraining factors considering the growth and development of elevators and escalators market.

The regional analysis of global Elevators and Escalators market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to surging urbanization in both developed and developing countries along with rising trend of green building in United States and Canada. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2016-2026. Factors such as surging construction sector which include both commercial and residential buildings and escalating demand for smart elevators in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Kone Corporation

United Technologies

Schindler Holding Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Thyssenkrupp AG

Fujitec Co, Ltd

Hitachi, Ltd

Hyundai Elevator Co, Ltd

Toshiba Corporation

Electra Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Elevators

Escalators

Moving Walkways

By Service:

New Installation

Maintenance & repair

Modernization

By Elevator Technology:

Traction

Machine room-less (mri) Traction

Hydraulic

By End-Use:

Residential Sector

Commercial Sector

Institutional Sector

Infrastructural Sector

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Elevators and Escalators Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

