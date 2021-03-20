Global Advanced Glass Market Size study Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Advanced Glass Market is valued approximately at USD 51.7 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.8% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Advanced glass market is primarily driven owing to the escalating construction sector along with the stringent building and automobile safety codes and greater design flexibility and safety. Moreover, the escalating automotive production which includes production of both passenger and commercial vehicles in Asian countries such as China and Japan. For instance: According to International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, the production of passenger cars and commercial vehicles was on the surging trend in the country. The production combining both passenger cars and commercial vehicles accounted for 29,015,434 in 2017 as compared to 28,118,794 in 2016 which is paving the way for the adoption and utility of advanced glass market. However, The surging prices of raw materials is acting as key restraining factor considering the growth and development of advanced glass market.

The regional analysis of global Advanced Glass market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to surging urban population in both developed and developing countries and stringent building & automobile safety codes. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2016-2026. Factors such as escalating construction sector along with surging automotive sector which includes production & adoption of both passenger and commercial vehicles in countries such as China and Japan.

Major market player included in this report are:

Pittsburgh Plate Glass Industries

Asahi Glass Co

Saint Gobain

Corning Inc

Nippon Sheet Glass Co, Ltd

Guardian Industries

Sisecam Group

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co, Ltd

Gentex Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Laminated Glass

Coated Glass

Toughened Glass

By End-Use:

Commercial Construction

Residential Construction

Infrastructure

Automobiles

Electronics

Sports

By Application:

Safety & Security

Solar Control

Optics & Lighting

High Performance

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Advanced Glass Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Advanced Glass Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Advanced Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Advanced Glass Market, by End-User , 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Advanced Glass Market, by Function, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Advanced Glass Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Advanced Glass Market Dynamics

3.1. Advanced Glass Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Advanced Glass Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Advanced Glass Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Advanced Glass Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Advanced Glass Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Advanced Glass Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Advanced Glass

5.4.2. Laminated Glass

5.4.3. Coated Glass

5.4.4. Touchened Glass

5.4.5. Other Advanced Glass

Chapter 6. Global Advanced Glass Market, by End-user

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Advanced Glass Market by end-user , Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Advanced Glass Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-user 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Advanced Glass Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Commercial Construction

6.4.2. Residential Construction

6.4.3. Infrastructure Construction

6.4.4. Automobiles

6.4.5. Electronics

6.4.6. Sports

6.4.7. Others

Chapter 7. Global Advanced Glass Market, by Function

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Advanced Glass Market by Function , Performance- Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Advanced Glass Market Estimates & Forecasts by Function 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Advanced Glass Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Safety & Security

7.4.2. Solar Control

7.4.3. Optics & Lighting

7.4.4. High Performance

Chapter 8. Global Advanced Glass Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Advanced Glass Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Advanced Glass Market

8.2.1. U.S. Advanced Glass Market

8.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.2. End-user breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.3. Function breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.2. Canada Advanced Glass Market

8.3. Europe Advanced Glass Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Advanced Glass Market

8.3.2. Rest of Europe Advanced Glass Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Advanced Glass Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Advanced Glass Market

8.4.2. India Advanced Glass Market

8.4.3. Japan Advanced Glass Market

8.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Advanced Glass Market

8.5. Latin America Advanced Glass Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Advanced Glass Market

8.5.2. Mexico Advanced Glass Market

8.6. Rest of The World Advanced Glass Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Pittsburgh Plate Glass Industries

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. Asahi Glass Co

9.2.3. Saint Gobain

9.2.4. Corning Inc

9.2.5. Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd

9.2.6. Guardian Industries

9.2.7. Sisecam Group

9.2.8. Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

9.2.9. Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co Ltd

9.2.10. Gentex Corporation

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

