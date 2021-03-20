Global Vapor Deposition Market Size study, Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Vapor Deposition market is valued approximately USD 24.27 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 6.90% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Vapor deposition is a process that usually takes place in vacuum in which materials that are presents in the vapor state are condensed through the condensation, chemical reaction or conversion to form a solid material. The Vapor deposition process is used to form coatings to alter the mechanical, thermal, equipment, Optical and wear properties of the substrates. The rise in demand for medical devices & equipment and increase in LED devices are the factors driving the growth of market over the forecast years. Whereas, increase in demand for photovoltaic cells and rising use of vapor deposition in end-user industries are the lucrative opportunity for the growth of market. However, requirement of high capital investment and qualified workforce for operation are the factors hampering the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Vapor Deposition market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in the global vapor deposition market due to the presence of strong manufacturing base of several end-use industries such as Microelectronics and PV cell manufacturing. Also, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region due to the speedy industrialization and positive government policies for electronics and solar energy industries.

Market player included in this report are:

Adeka Corporation

Aixtron SE

Applied Materials, Inc.

ASM International NV

IHI Corporation

Jusung Engineering Co. Ltd.

Kurt J Lesker Company

LAM Research Corporation

Plasma Therm LLC

Tokyo Electron Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Chemical Vapor Deposition

Physical Vapor Deposition

By End-use Industries:

Microelectronics

Cutting tools

Industrial & Energy

Medical devices & equipment

Decorative coating

Others End-use Industries

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Vapor Deposition Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Vapor Deposition Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Vapor Deposition Market, by Technology, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Vapor Deposition Market, by End-use Industries, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Vapor Deposition Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Vapor Deposition Market Dynamics

3.1. Vapor Deposition Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Vapor Deposition Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Vapor Deposition Market, by Technology

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Vapor Deposition Market by Technology, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Vapor Deposition Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Vapor Deposition Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Chemical Vapor Deposition

5.4.2. Physical Vapor Deposition

Chapter 6. Global Vapor Deposition Market, by End-use Industries

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Vapor Deposition Market by End-use Industries, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Vapor Deposition Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-use Industries 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Vapor Deposition Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Microelectronics

6.4.2. Cutting tools

6.4.3. Industrial & Energy

6.4.4. Medical devices & equipment

6.4.5. Decorative coating

6.4.6. Others End-use Industries

Chapter 7. Global Vapor Deposition Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Vapor Deposition Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Vapor Deposition Market

7.2.1. U.S. Vapor Deposition Market

7.2.1.1. Technology breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. End-use Industries breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2. Canada Vapor Deposition Market

7.3. Europe Vapor Deposition Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Vapor Deposition Market

7.3.2. Germany Vapor Deposition Market

7.3.3. Rest of Europe Vapor Deposition Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Vapor Deposition Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Vapor Deposition Market

7.4.2. India Vapor Deposition Market

7.4.3. Japan Vapor Deposition Market

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Vapor Deposition Market

7.5. Latin America Vapor Deposition Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Vapor Deposition Market

7.5.2. Mexico Vapor Deposition Market

7.6. Rest of The World Vapor Deposition Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Adeka Corporation

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. Aixtron SE

8.2.3. Applied Materials, Inc.

8.2.4. ASM International NV

8.2.5. IHI Corporation

8.2.6. Jusung Engineering Co. Ltd.

8.2.7. Kurt J Lesker Company

8.2.8. LAM Research Corporation

8.2.9. Plasma Therm LLC

8.2.10. Tokyo Electron Limited

Chapter 9. Research Derivatives

9.1. Research Derivatives

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

