Global Adhesives and Sealants Market Size study, Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Adhesives and Sealants market is valued approximately at USD 56.47 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 4.30% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The sealant is referred as semisolid material which is used for preventing leakages and on the other hand adhesives is a chemical mixture that is applied for joining two surfaces. The technological and chemicals formulated are same for adhesives and sealants both and are used for wide range of application regarding holding and bonding due to its other features such as shear strength and high tensile. The rise in trend of lightweight & low carbon emitting vehicles, rising adoption in building and construction sector and shift in preference to hot-melt adhesives are the factors accelerating the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: As per inhouse analysis, USD 100.20 million lightweight vehicles where produced in 2019 and expected to reach 110.9 million till 2023. Whereas, environmental regulations in North America and Europe are the factors hamper the growth of family. However, Industrial Globalization acting as a potential change for market growth, rising opportunity for Indian market is a lucrative opportunity for the growth of market.

ALSO READ : https://declara.com/content/24bd04b4-99a4-41ac-bdec-a180a1dda142

The regional analysis of global Adhesives and Sealants market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in the global adhesives and sealants market due to the rising demand for adhesives and sealants from building & construction sector, automotive & transportation sector in the emerging economies such as India, China, South Korea and Malaysia. Whereas, the growing trend of lightweight and low carbon emitting vehicles in the Asia Pacific regions will accelerate the growth of market over the forecast years.

Market player included in this report are:

Henkel AG

H.B. Fuller

Sika AG

Huntsman Corporation

3M Company

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

DowDuPont Inc.

Wacker Chemie AG

Lord Corporation

ALSO READ :https://sites.google.com/view/floatingsolarpanelsmarket/home

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Formulating technology:

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot melt

Reactive & others

By Application:

Paper & Packaging

Building & Construction

Woodworking

Automotive & Transportation

Others

ALSO READ :https://www.medgadget.com/2020/06/lung-cancer-therapeutics-market-size-is-projected-to-reach-usd-36929-at-a-13-5-cagr-by-2023-latest-trends-share-growth-insights-and-covid-19-impact-analysis.html

By Resin Type:

Silicone

Polyurethane

Plastisol

Emulsion

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Adhesives and Sealants Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Adhesives and Sealants Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Adhesives and Sealants Market, by Formulating Technology, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Adhesives and Sealants Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Adhesives and Sealants Market, by Resin Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Adhesives and Sealants Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Adhesives and Sealants Market Dynamics

3.1. Adhesives and Sealants Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Adhesives and Sealants Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Adhesives and Sealants Market, by Formulating Technology

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Adhesives and Sealants Market by Formulating Technology, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Adhesives and Sealants Market Estimates & Forecasts by Formulating Technology 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Adhesives and Sealants Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Water-based

5.4.2. Solvent-based

5.4.3. Hot melt

5.4.4. Reactive & others

Chapter 6. Global Adhesives and Sealants Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Adhesives and Sealants Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Adhesives and Sealants Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Adhesives and Sealants Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Paper & Packaging

6.4.2. Building & Construction

6.4.3. Woodworking

6.4.4. Automotive & Transportation

6.4.5. Others

Chapter 7. Global Adhesives and Sealants Market, by Resin Type

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Adhesives and Sealants Market by Resin Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Adhesives and Sealants Market Estimates & Forecasts by Resin Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Adhesives and Sealants Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Silicone

7.4.2. Polyurethane

7.4.3. Plastisol

7.4.4. Emulsion

7.4.5. Others

Chapter 8. Global Adhesives and Sealants Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Adhesives and Sealants Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Adhesives and Sealants Market

8.2.1. U.S. Adhesives and Sealants Market

8.2.1.1. Formulating Technology breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.3. Resin Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.2. Canada Adhesives and Sealants Market

8.3. Europe Adhesives and Sealants Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Adhesives and Sealants Market

8.3.2. Germany Adhesives and Sealants Market

8.3.3. Rest of Europe Adhesives and Sealants Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Adhesives and Sealants Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Adhesives and Sealants Market

8.4.2. India Adhesives and Sealants Market

8.4.3. Japan Adhesives and Sealants Market

8.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Adhesives and Sealants Market

8.5. Latin America Adhesives and Sealants Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Adhesives and Sealants Market

8.5.2. Mexico Adhesives and Sealants Market

8.6. Rest of The World Adhesives and Sealants Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Henkel AG

9.2.1.1. Key in End-use Industry

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. H.B. Fuller

9.2.3. Sika AG

9.2.4. Huntsman Corporation

9.2.5. 3M Company

9.2.6. Illinois Tool Works Inc.

9.2.7. Avery Dennison Corporation

9.2.8. DowDuPont Inc.

9.2.9. Wacker Chemie AG

9.2.10. Lord Corporation

Chapter 10. Research Derivatives

10.1. Research Derivatives

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SUB-DERIVATIVESS, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL ADHESIVES AND SEALANTS MARKET

TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY SUB-DERIVATIVESS, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL ADHESIVES AND SEALANTS MARKET

TABLE 3. GLOBAL ADHESIVES AND SEALANTS MARKET, REPORT SCOPE

TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED

TABLE 6. GLOBAL ADHESIVES AND SEALANTS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 7. GLOBAL ADHESIVES AND SEALANTS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY FORMULATING TECHNOLOGY 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 8. GLOBAL ADHESIVES AND SEALANTS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY APPLICATION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 9. GLOBAL ADHESIVES AND SEALANTS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY RESIN TYPE 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 10. GLOBAL ADHESIVES AND SEALANTS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 11. GLOBAL ADHESIVES AND SEALANTS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 12. GLOBAL ADHESIVES AND SEALANTS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 13. GLOBAL ADHESIVES AND SEALANTS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 14. GLOBAL ADHESIVES AND SEALANTS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 15. GLOBAL ADHESIVES AND SEALANTS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 16. GLOBAL ADHESIVES AND SEALANTS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 17. GLOBAL ADHESIVES AND SEALANTS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 18. GLOBAL ADHESIVES AND SEALANTS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 19. GLOBAL ADHESIVES AND SEALANTS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/