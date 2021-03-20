Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market Size study, Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Machine Condition Monitoring market is valued approximately at USD 2.43 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 6.98% over the forecast period (2019-2026). The machine conditioning monitoring system have prominent application in industrial sector as it provides information about the mechanical wear and failure of a machine. It monitors the conditioning of a machine such as humidity, temperature, pressure and others. As the failure of equipment in an organization leads to huge loss that anticipated to the adoption of machine condition monitoring systems across various end use industries such as oil & gas, Food & beverage and automotive Inc. Emergence of secure cloud computing platform by applying condition monitoring, growing adoption of wireless communication technology in machine condition monitoring and increased demand from emerging applications are the factors driving the growth of market over the forecast years. Whereas, advent of machine learning and big data analytics coupled with application of IoT in industrial sectors is a lucrative opportunity for the growth of market. For instance: As per Statista, the revenue earned through big data analysis in 2018 was USD 42 billion and grown up to USD 189.1 billion till 2019. However, Scarcity of developed technical assets of data analysis is a factor hampering the growth of market over the forecast years.
The regional analysis of global Machine Condition Monitoring market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America accounts for the largest share in the global Machine Condition Monitoring market due to the presence of large multinational corporation in the market such as Emerson Electric and General Electric along with advent of technology adoption and advance infrastructure in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in the global machine conditioning monitoring market due to the immense penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) coupled with adoption of advanced technology for smart manufacturing and reduction of operation cost.
Market player included in this report are:
Emerson Electric
General Electric
Honeywell International
National Instruments
SKF
ALS
Wilcoxon Sensing Technologies
Parker Hannifin
Rockwell Automation
Schaeffler
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Monitoring Technique:
Vibration Monitoring
Thermography
Oil analysis
Corrosion Monitoring
Ultrasound Emission
Motor current Analysis
By Offering:
Hardware
Software
By Deployment type:
On-premises
Cloud
By Monitoring process:
Online conditioning monitoring
Portable conditioning Monitoring
By Industry:
Oil & gas
Power generation
Metals & Mining
Chemicals
Automotive
Others
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
