Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market Size study, Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market is valued approximately USD 0.44 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 58% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Fuel cell generates energy by utilizing oxygen from the surrounding environment and compressed hydrogen. Most of the vehicles that use fuel cell to power the motor emit water and heat and hence these vehicles are classifies as zero-emission vehicles. The rise in demand for vehicles with better fuel efficiency and increased driving range is a factor responsible for the high CAGR of the global automotive fuel cell market. Further, the rise in demand for automobile in the developing economies is leading to increased automobile production, which in turn is boosting the demand for automotive fuel cell. For instance: according to IBEF, Indian automotive industry (including component manufacturing) is expected to reach rs. 16.16-18.18 trillion (US$ 251.4-282.8 billion) by 2026. Therefore, such enormous automotive market projections are expected to bring attractive opportunities for the automotive fuel cell market over the forecast period. Moreover, stringent norms imposed by government agencies and regulatory bodies on automotive carbon emission is a factor anticipated to boost the automotive fuel cell demand. Additionally, the development of FCEV commercial freight trucks and fuel cell operated buses are the major factor likely to create lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, insufficient hydrogen producing infrastructure, rising popularity for battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) and high cost of fuel cell are few factors anticipated to hinder the growth of global automotive fuel cell market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global automotive fuel cell market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to high rate of vehicle production and stringent environment protection policies. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. APAC region represents the biggest market for green technology in the world and therefore is expected to create growth opportunities for the automotive fuel cell market across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Ballard Power Systems

Hydrogenics

ITM Power

Plug Power

Nuvera Fuel Cells

Ceres Power

Nedstack

Doosan Corporation

Delphi Technologies

Proton Power Systems PLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Fuel Stack

Fuel Processor

Power Conditioner

Air Compressor

Humidifier

By Power Output:

250 kW

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

LCV

Bus

Truck

By H2 Fuel Station:

Asia Oceania

Europe

North America

By Specialized Vehicle Type:

Material Handling Vehicle

Auxiliary Power Unit for Refrigerated Truck

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Automotive Fuel Cell Market, by Component, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Automotive Fuel Cell Market, by Power Output, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Automotive Fuel Cell Market, by Vehicle Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Automotive Fuel Cell Market, by H2 Fuel Station, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Automotive Fuel Cell Market, by Specialized Vehicle Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.6. Automotive Fuel Cell Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market Dynamics

3.1. Automotive Fuel Cell Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market, by Component

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market by Component, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Automotive Fuel Cell Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Fuel Stack

5.4.2. Fuel Processor

5.4.3. Power Conditioner

5.4.4. Air Compressor

5.4.5. Humidifier

Chapter 6. Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market, by Power Output

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market by Power Output, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market Estimates & Forecasts by Power Output 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Automotive Fuel Cell Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. 250 kW

Chapter 7. Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market, by Vehicle Type

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market by Vehicle Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market Estimates & Forecasts by Vehicle Type, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Automotive Fuel Cell Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Passenger Car

7.4.2. LCV

7.4.3. Bus

7.4.4. Truck

Chapter 8. Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market, by H2 Fuel Station

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market by H2 Fuel Station, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market Estimates & Forecasts by H2 Fuel Station, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

8.4. Automotive Fuel Cell Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Asia Oceania

8.4.2. Europe

8.4.3. North America

Chapter 9. Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market, by Specialized Vehicle Type

9.1. Market Snapshot

9.2. Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market by Specialized Vehicle Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

9.3. Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market Estimates & Forecasts by Specialized Vehicle Type, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

9.4. Automotive Fuel Cell Market, Sub Segment Analysis

9.4.1. Material Handling Vehicle

9.4.2. Auxiliary Power Unit for Refrigerated Truck

Chapter 10. Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market, Regional Analysis

10.1. Automotive Fuel Cell Market, Regional Market Snapshot

10.2. North America Automotive Fuel Cell Market

10.2.1. U.S. Automotive Fuel Cell Market

10.2.1.1. Component breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

10.2.1.2. Power Output breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

10.2.1.3. Vehicle Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

10.2.1.4. H2 Fuel Station breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

10.2.1.5. Specialized Vehicle Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

10.2.2. Canada Automotive Fuel Cell Market

10.3. Europe Automotive Fuel Cell Market Snapshot

10.3.1. U.K. Automotive Fuel Cell Market

10.3.2. Germany Automotive Fuel Cell Market

10.3.3. Rest of Europe Automotive Fuel Cell Market

10.4. Asia-Pacific Automotive Fuel Cell Market Snapshot

10.4.1. China Automotive Fuel Cell Market

10.4.2. India Automotive Fuel Cell Market

10.4.3. Japan Automotive Fuel Cell Market

10.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive Fuel Cell Market

10.5. Latin America Automotive Fuel Cell Market Snapshot

10.5.1. Brazil Automotive Fuel Cell Market

10.5.2. Mexico Automotive Fuel Cell Market

10.6. Rest of The World Automotive Fuel Cell Market

Chapter 11. Competitive Intelligence

11.1. Top Market Strategies

11.2. Company Profiles

11.2.1. Ballard Power Systems

11.2.1.1. Key Information

11.2.1.2. Overview

11.2.1.3. Financial (Subject To Data Availability)

11.2.1.4. Sensor Type Summary

11.2.1.5. Recent Developments

11.2.2. Hydrogenics

11.2.3. ITM Power

11.2.4. Plug Power

11.2.5. Nuvera Fuel Cells

11.2.6. Ceres Power

11.2.7. Nedstack

11.2.8. Doosan Corporation

11.2.9. Delphi Technologies

11.2.10. Proton Power Systems PLC

Chapter 12. Research Process

12.1. Research Process

12.1.1. Data Mining

12.1.2. Analysis

12.1.3. Market Estimation

12.1.4. Validation

12.1.5. Publishing

12.2. Research Attributes

12.3. Research AssumptionList of Tables

TABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY EQUIPMENT TYPES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE FUEL CELL MARKET

TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY EQUIPMENT TYPES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE FUEL CELL MARKET

TABLE 3. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE FUEL CELL MARKET, REPORT SCOPE

TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED

….. continued

