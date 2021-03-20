Global Automotive Tailgate Market Size study Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Automotive Tailgate Market is valued approximately at USD 10.27 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.30% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Automotive tail gates are the rear most gates of a vehicle that allows access to the boot area. Automotive tailgates can be found in all vehicle segments including passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. In case of commercial vehicles, the automotive tailgates secure the load carried in the integrated load carrying area while in passenger vehicles, the tailgate influences the aesthetic appearance. Tailgates can be operated either manually or automatically. Increase in demand for compact SUV, SUV, hatchbacks and crossovers globally is expected to fuel the automotive tailgate market globally. The increasing automotive sales is supplemented by decline in car loans, easy and customizable finance schemes offered by banks and car dealers which in turn will fuel the automotive tailgate market growth. However, power operated tail gates require sensors, electronic components and mechatronic components to assist opening and closing of the tailgates. Due to presence of electrical components, operating motors and more moving parts, the installation, replacement and maintenance cost is high. Therefore, the aforementioned factor is anticipated to hinder the growth of global automotive tailgate market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Automotive Tailgate Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of automotive manufacturing companies across the region. Also, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Magna International Inc.

Faurecia

Robert Bosch GmbH

Plastic Omnium

SEOYON E-HWA Automotive Slovakia

Rockland Manufacturing Company

Zhejiang Yuanchi Holding Group Co.,Ltd.

GORDON AUTO BODY PARTS CO., LTD.

Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG

Woodbine Manufacturing Co. Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Tailgate Type:

Hydraulic Operated

Power Operated

Manual

By Material:

Plastic

Metal

Others

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Sales Channel:

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Tailgate Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

