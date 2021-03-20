Global Automotive Backup Camera Market Size study, Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Automotive Backup Camera Market is valued approximately at USD 1.9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.7% over the forecast period 2019-2026. An Automotive Back-up Camera is a special type of video camera used to alleviate the rear blind spot and avoid a backup collision. In automobiles, these cameras are used to get a clear picture of the rear side of the vehicle during parking of the vehicle. The backup camera is usually attached to the head unit display of the vehicle displaying the area directly behind the vehicle which is termed as the killing zone. The system is designed to present the mirror image of the object or a horizontally flipped image to enhance judgements. The accidents associated with the rear of the vehicles implies the use of Backup Camera. Further, surge in the number of accidents has increased the adoption of backup camera. Also, rise in demand for passenger vehicles along with the safety and security concerns among the buyers drive the market growth. Also, governments across the globe imposing regulations for the vehicles being equipped with rear camera as a mandatory component further supports the market growth. Strict guidelines along with legislative guidelines such as Affordable Care and Rising concern regarding healthcare-acquired infections has led the adoption of Automotive Backup Camera across the forecast period. Also, with the healthcare expenditure increasing at a substantial rate across the world and it is expected to fuel the demand for Automotive Backup Cameras. However, high installation cost of the rear camera is anticipated to hamper the automotive backup camera industry. Further, increase in trend of connecting advanced driving system and legislations mandating installation of cameras in vehicles are projected to create abundant opportunities leading to the expansion of automotive backup camera market share.

The regional analysis of global Automotive Backup Camera market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the safety policies changes in the region and easy adoption of new technologies. Moreover, the rising trend of advanced driving system and autonomous vehicles involves features such as vehicle guidance, rear blind spot detection which uses backup camera as an integral part fuels the market growth. Also, Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing population along with increasing spending power of the people compels the people to purchase new cars with features of rear camera which adds on the costs. Also, the rising urbanization and increased road traffic in the region propels the need for rear camera which would create lucrative growth prospects for the Automotive Backup Camera market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Aptiv PLC

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies

Magna International

OmniVision Technologies

Pyle Audio

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stonkam AG

Valeo

Yada

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Position:

Surface Mounted

Flush Mounted

License Mounted

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Sales Channel:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Backup Camera Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investor

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Automotive Backup Camera Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Automotive Backup Camera Market, by Position, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Automotive Backup Camera Market, by Vehicle Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Automotive Backup Camera Market, by Sales Channel, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Automotive Backup Camera Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Automotive Backup Camera Market Dynamics

3.1. Automotive Backup Camera Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Automotive Backup Camera Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Automotive Backup Camera Market, by Position

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Automotive Backup Camera Market by Position, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Automotive Backup Camera Market Estimates & Forecasts by Position 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Automotive Backup Camera Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Surface Mounted

5.4.2. Flush Mounted

5.4.3. License Mounted

Chapter 6. Global Automotive Backup Camera Market, by Vehicle Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Automotive Backup Camera Market by Vehicle Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Automotive Backup Camera Market Estimates & Forecasts by Vehicle Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Automotive Backup Camera Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Passenger Vehicle

6.4.2. Commercial Vehicle

Chapter 7. Global Automotive Backup Camera Market, by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Automotive Backup Camera Market by Vehicle Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Automotive Backup Camera Market Estimates & Forecasts by Vehicle Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Automotive Backup Camera Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

7.4.2. Aftermarket

Chapter 8. Global Automotive Backup Camera Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Automotive Backup Camera Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Automotive Backup Camera Market

8.2.1. U.S. Automotive Backup Camera Market

8.2.1.1. Position breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.2. Vehicle Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.3. Sales Channel breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.2. Canada Automotive Backup Camera Market

8.3. Europe Automotive Backup Camera Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Automotive Backup Camera Market

8.3.2. Germany Automotive Backup Camera Market

8.3.3. Rest of Europe Automotive Backup Camera Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Automotive Backup Camera Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Automotive Backup Camera Market

8.4.2. India Automotive Backup Camera Market

8.4.3. Japan Automotive Backup Camera Market

8.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive Backup Camera Market

8.5. Latin America Automotive Backup Camera Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Automotive Backup Camera Market

8.5.2. Mexico Automotive Backup Camera Market

8.6. Rest of The World Automotive Backup Camera Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Aptiv PLC

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. Continental AG

9.2.3. Delphi Technologies

9.2.4. Magna International

9.2.5. OmniVision Technologies

9.2.6. Pyle Audio

9.2.7. Robert Bosch GmbH

9.2.8. Stonkam AG

9.2.9. Valeo

9.2.10. Yada

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research AssumptionList of Tables

