Global Automotive Telematics Market Size study, by Channel Type Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Automotive Telematics market is valued approximately at USD 50.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 26.68% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Automotive telematics is a process or a methodology that monitors the movement and location of the vehicle with the help of global positioning system and on-board diagnostics systems. Global Positioning System (GPS) and on-board diagnostics system helps in recording speed of vehicle and internal behavior of the vehicle. The telematics solution has massive application in automobile insurance companies, fleet management companies and others to track the location and behavior of vehicle and it is consisting of 3 fundamental parameters such as Telematics Control Units (TCUs), cloud servers and mobile apps. The market for automotive telematics is driven by increased use of cloud-based technology to monitor vehicle location and behavior of vehicle through favorable operation of GPS and on-board diagnostics systems. Through use of cloud-based technology, automotive telematics paved the way for vehicles along with offers fleet owner to engage in smart communication within and between the vehicle. With the use of cloud-based technology, information can be easily accessed by the owner of vehicle through handheld devices such as smartphones and tablets and provide real time information regarding estimated time of arrival, fuel efficiency and drivers behavior. Thus, increase in cloud-based technology across the globe and its favorable role in automotive telematics solutions propel the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: As per study by Sys Group, it is expected that 67% of enterprise infrastructure and software will offer cloud-based services in 2020 across the globe. Similarly, integration of real-time fleet monitoring system in vehicles propel the growth of market over the forecast years. Whereas, improved performance of autonomous vehicles and increased concern regarding driver and vehicle safety is an opportunity for the growth of market. However, rising concern for customer’s data privacy and data hacking hamper the growth of market.
ALSO READ :https://chemicalandmaterialmrfr.blogspot.com/2020/05/fermentation-chemicals-market-overview_19.html
The regional analysis of global Automotive Telematics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is both leading and fastest growing region in the global automotive telematics market due to the favorable increase in customers disposable income, government regulations and grow of automotive industry in the region.
Market player included in this report are:
Cartrack
Masternaut limited
Mix telematics
Omnitracs
Tomtom Telematics BV .
Trimble Inc.
Verizon
I.D.Systems, Inc.
Teletrac Navman
Airbiquity Inc.
ALSO READ :http://businessanalysisandservices.over-blog.com/2020/02/grid-scale-battery-market-2020-size-share-leading-growth-drivers-and-segmentation-to-2023.html
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Channel Type:
Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)
Aftermarket
By Vehicle Type:
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Two-wheeler
By Application:
Asset Management
Navigation & Location-based system
Infotainment System
Insurance telematics
Safety & security
Others
By Connectivity Solutions:
Embedded
Integrated smartphones
Tethered
ALSO READ :https://www.medgadget.com/2020/06/eye-health-supplements-market-sales-to-increase-6-36-cagr-as-screen-time-soars-during-covid-19-2020-lockdown-mrfr-reveals-latest-insights-for-2025.html
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Automotive Telematics Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Automotive Telematics Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Automotive Telematics Market, by Channel Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Automotive Telematics Market, by Vehicle Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Automotive Telematics Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.5. Automotive Telematics Market, by Connectivity Solutions, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Automotive Telematics Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Automotive Telematics Market Dynamics
3.1. Automotive Telematics Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Automotive Telematics Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Automotive Telematics Market, by Channel Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Automotive Telematics Market by Channel Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Automotive Telematics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Channel Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.4. Automotive Telematics Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)
5.4.2. Aftermarket
Chapter 6. Global Automotive Telematics Market, by Vehicle Type
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Automotive Telematics Market by Vehicle Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Automotive Telematics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Vehicle Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
6.4. Automotive Telematics Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Passenger Vehicle
6.4.2. Commercial Vehicle
6.4.3. Two-wheeler
Chapter 7. Global Automotive Telematics Market, by Application
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global Automotive Telematics Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis
7.3. Global Automotive Telematics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
7.4. Automotive Telematics Market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.4.1. Asset Management
7.4.2. Navigation & Location-based system
7.4.3. Infotainment System
7.4.4. Insurance telematics
7.4.5. Safety & security
7.4.6. Others
Chapter 8. Global Automotive Telematics Market, by Connectivity solutions
8.1. Market Snapshot
8.2. Global Automotive Telematics Market by Connectivity solutions, Performance – Potential Analysis
8.3. Global Automotive Telematics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Connectivity Solutions 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
8.4. Automotive Telematics Market, Sub Segment Analysis
8.4.1. Embedded
8.4.2. Integrated smartphones
8.4.3. Tethered
Chapter 9. Global Automotive Telematics Market, Regional Analysis
9.1. Automotive Telematics Market, Regional Market Snapshot
9.2. North America Automotive Telematics Market
9.2.1. U.S. Automotive Telematics Market
9.2.1.1. Channel Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
9.2.1.2. Vehicle Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
9.2.1.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
9.2.1.4. Connectivity Solutions breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
9.2.2. Canada Automotive Telematics Market
9.3. Europe Automotive Telematics Market Snapshot
9.3.1. U.K. Automotive Telematics Market
9.3.2. Germany Automotive Telematic Market
9.3.3. Rest of Europe Automotive Telematics Market
9.4. Asia-Pacific Automotive Telematics Market Snapshot
9.4.1. China Automotive Telematics Market
9.4.2. India Automotive Telematics Market
9.4.3. Japan Automotive Telematics Market
9.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive Telematics Market
9.5. Latin America Automotive Telematics Market Snapshot
9.5.1. Brazil Automotive Telematics Market
9.5.2. Mexico Automotive Telematics Market
9.6. Rest of The World Automotive Telematics Market
Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence
10.1. Top Market Strategies
10.2. Company Profiles
10.2.1. Cartrack
10.2.1.1. Key Information
10.2.1.2. Overview
10.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)
10.2.1.4. Product Summary
10.2.1.5. Recent Developments
10.2.2. Masternaut limited
10.2.3. Mix telematics
10.2.4. Omnitracs
10.2.5. Tomtom Telematics BV .
10.2.6. Trimble Inc.
10.2.7. Verizon
10.2.8. I.D.Systems, Inc.
10.2.9. Teletrac Navman
10.2.10. Airbiquity Inc.
Chapter 11. Research Process
11.1. Research Process
11.1.1. Data Mining
11.1.2. Analysis
11.1.3. Market Estimation
11.1.4. Validation
11.1.5. Publishing
11.2. Research Attributes
11.3. Research AssumptionList of Tables
TABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET
TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET
TABLE 3. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET, REPORT SCOPE
TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY
TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED
TABLE 6. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 7. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY CHANNEL TYPE 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 8. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY VEHICLE TYPE 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 9. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY APPLICATION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 10. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY CONNECTIVITY SOLUTIONS 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 11. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 12. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 13. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 14. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 15. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 16. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 17. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 18. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 19. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 20. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 21. U.S. AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 22. U.S. AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 23. U.S. AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 24. CANADA AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 25. CANADA AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 26. CANADA AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 27. UK AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 28. UK AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 29. UK AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 30. GERMANY AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
….. continued
CONTACT DETAILS
[email protected]
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105