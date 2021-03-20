Global Automotive Telematics Market Size study, by Channel Type Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Automotive Telematics market is valued approximately at USD 50.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 26.68% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Automotive telematics is a process or a methodology that monitors the movement and location of the vehicle with the help of global positioning system and on-board diagnostics systems. Global Positioning System (GPS) and on-board diagnostics system helps in recording speed of vehicle and internal behavior of the vehicle. The telematics solution has massive application in automobile insurance companies, fleet management companies and others to track the location and behavior of vehicle and it is consisting of 3 fundamental parameters such as Telematics Control Units (TCUs), cloud servers and mobile apps. The market for automotive telematics is driven by increased use of cloud-based technology to monitor vehicle location and behavior of vehicle through favorable operation of GPS and on-board diagnostics systems. Through use of cloud-based technology, automotive telematics paved the way for vehicles along with offers fleet owner to engage in smart communication within and between the vehicle. With the use of cloud-based technology, information can be easily accessed by the owner of vehicle through handheld devices such as smartphones and tablets and provide real time information regarding estimated time of arrival, fuel efficiency and drivers behavior. Thus, increase in cloud-based technology across the globe and its favorable role in automotive telematics solutions propel the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: As per study by Sys Group, it is expected that 67% of enterprise infrastructure and software will offer cloud-based services in 2020 across the globe. Similarly, integration of real-time fleet monitoring system in vehicles propel the growth of market over the forecast years. Whereas, improved performance of autonomous vehicles and increased concern regarding driver and vehicle safety is an opportunity for the growth of market. However, rising concern for customer’s data privacy and data hacking hamper the growth of market.

The regional analysis of global Automotive Telematics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is both leading and fastest growing region in the global automotive telematics market due to the favorable increase in customers disposable income, government regulations and grow of automotive industry in the region.

Market player included in this report are:

Cartrack

Masternaut limited

Mix telematics

Omnitracs

Tomtom Telematics BV .

Trimble Inc.

Verizon

I.D.Systems, Inc.

Teletrac Navman

Airbiquity Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Channel Type:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Aftermarket

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Two-wheeler

By Application:

Asset Management

Navigation & Location-based system

Infotainment System

Insurance telematics

Safety & security

Others

By Connectivity Solutions:

Embedded

Integrated smartphones

Tethered

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Telematics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Automotive Telematics Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Automotive Telematics Market, by Channel Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Automotive Telematics Market, by Vehicle Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Automotive Telematics Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Automotive Telematics Market, by Connectivity Solutions, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Automotive Telematics Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Automotive Telematics Market Dynamics

3.1. Automotive Telematics Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Automotive Telematics Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Automotive Telematics Market, by Channel Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Automotive Telematics Market by Channel Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Automotive Telematics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Channel Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Automotive Telematics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

5.4.2. Aftermarket

Chapter 6. Global Automotive Telematics Market, by Vehicle Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Automotive Telematics Market by Vehicle Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Automotive Telematics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Vehicle Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Automotive Telematics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Passenger Vehicle

6.4.2. Commercial Vehicle

6.4.3. Two-wheeler

Chapter 7. Global Automotive Telematics Market, by Application

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Automotive Telematics Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Automotive Telematics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Automotive Telematics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Asset Management

7.4.2. Navigation & Location-based system

7.4.3. Infotainment System

7.4.4. Insurance telematics

7.4.5. Safety & security

7.4.6. Others

Chapter 8. Global Automotive Telematics Market, by Connectivity solutions

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Automotive Telematics Market by Connectivity solutions, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Automotive Telematics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Connectivity Solutions 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

8.4. Automotive Telematics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Embedded

8.4.2. Integrated smartphones

8.4.3. Tethered

Chapter 9. Global Automotive Telematics Market, Regional Analysis

9.1. Automotive Telematics Market, Regional Market Snapshot

9.2. North America Automotive Telematics Market

9.2.1. U.S. Automotive Telematics Market

9.2.1.1. Channel Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.2. Vehicle Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.4. Connectivity Solutions breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.2. Canada Automotive Telematics Market

9.3. Europe Automotive Telematics Market Snapshot

9.3.1. U.K. Automotive Telematics Market

9.3.2. Germany Automotive Telematic Market

9.3.3. Rest of Europe Automotive Telematics Market

9.4. Asia-Pacific Automotive Telematics Market Snapshot

9.4.1. China Automotive Telematics Market

9.4.2. India Automotive Telematics Market

9.4.3. Japan Automotive Telematics Market

9.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive Telematics Market

9.5. Latin America Automotive Telematics Market Snapshot

9.5.1. Brazil Automotive Telematics Market

9.5.2. Mexico Automotive Telematics Market

9.6. Rest of The World Automotive Telematics Market

Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Top Market Strategies

10.2. Company Profiles

10.2.1. Cartrack

10.2.1.1. Key Information

10.2.1.2. Overview

10.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

10.2.1.4. Product Summary

10.2.1.5. Recent Developments

10.2.2. Masternaut limited

10.2.3. Mix telematics

10.2.4. Omnitracs

10.2.5. Tomtom Telematics BV .

10.2.6. Trimble Inc.

10.2.7. Verizon

10.2.8. I.D.Systems, Inc.

10.2.9. Teletrac Navman

10.2.10. Airbiquity Inc.

Chapter 11. Research Process

11.1. Research Process

11.1.1. Data Mining

11.1.2. Analysis

11.1.3. Market Estimation

11.1.4. Validation

11.1.5. Publishing

11.2. Research Attributes

11.3. Research AssumptionList of Tables

TABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET

TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET

TABLE 3. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET, REPORT SCOPE

TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED

TABLE 6. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 7. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY CHANNEL TYPE 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 8. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY VEHICLE TYPE 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 9. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY APPLICATION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 10. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY CONNECTIVITY SOLUTIONS 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 11. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 12. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 13. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 14. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 15. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 16. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 17. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 18. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 19. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 20. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 21. U.S. AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 22. U.S. AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 23. U.S. AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 24. CANADA AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 25. CANADA AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 26. CANADA AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 27. UK AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 28. UK AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 29. UK AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 30. GERMANY AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

….. continued

