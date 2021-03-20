Global Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market Size study, Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Nonylphenol Ethoxylates are those group of chemical that belongs from the family of Alkyl phenol ethoxylates. It act as a non-ionic surfactants, unreactive and stable at normal temperature. Within an end-use industries, nonylphenol ethoxylates were used as a domestic laundry product massively. The factors that is driving the growth of market over the forecast years are superior chemical properties of Nonylphenol Ethoxylates and growth of end-use industries. The Nonylphenol Ethoxylates are use as surfactants and wetting agents but also work as a dispersants, emulsifiers and finishers in formulation of chemical inputs with in a textile industry. Hence, the efficient application of Nonylphenol Ethoxylates in textile industry complied with growth in textile industry accelerate the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: As per Statista: Textile industry in India accounts for USD 150 billion in 2017 and projected to grow with USD 223 billion till 2021. Similarly, in Germany revenue from textile and fashion industry is increased up to USD 21.43 from 2005 to 2018. Whereas, Environmental concerns related to Nonylphenol Ethoxylates is hampering the growth of market. However, emerging markets of Middle East and Asia Pacific for Nonylphenol Ethoxylates is a lucrative opportunity for the growth of market over the upcoming years.

The regional analysis of global Nonylphenol Ethoxylates market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in the global Nonylphenol Ethoxylates due to the increasing manufacturing sites, commercial building, healthcare facilities and others across the region. Similarly, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the market due to the increasing disposable income and spending on residential establishment along with relocation of manufacturing in the regions.

Market player included in this report are:

AkzoNobel N.V.

Clariant AG

The DOW Chemical Company

Huntsman Corporation

Stepan Company

India GlycolsSABIC

Solvay

PCC Exol SA PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

I&I Cleaning

Paints

Agrochemicals

Leather

Textile

Oilfield Chemicals

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market Dynamics

3.1. Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market, by Application

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. I&I Cleaning

5.4.2. Paints

5.4.3. Agrochemicals

5.4.4. Leather

5.4.5. Textile

5.4.6. Oilfield Chemicals

5.4.7. Others

Chapter 6. Global Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market, Regional Analysis

6.1. Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market, Regional Market Snapshot

6.2. North America Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market

6.2.1. U.S. Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market

6.2.1.1. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

6.2.2. Canada Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market

6.3. Europe Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market Snapshot

6.3.1. U.K. Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market

6.3.2. Germany Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market

6.3.3. Rest of Europe Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market

6.4. Asia-Pacific Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market Snapshot

6.4.1. China Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market

6.4.2. India Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market

6.4.3. Japan Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market

6.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market

6.5. Latin America Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market Snapshot

6.5.1. Brazil Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market

6.5.2. Mexico Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market

6.6. Rest of The World Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market

Chapter 7. Competitive Intelligence

7.1. Top Market Strategies

7.2. Company Profiles

7.2.1. AkzoNobel N.V.

7.2.1.1. Key Information

7.2.1.2. Overview

7.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

7.2.1.4. Product Summary

7.2.1.5. Recent Developments

7.2.2. Clariant AG

7.2.3. The DOW Chemical Company

7.2.4. Huntsman Corporation

7.2.5. Stepan Company

7.2.6. India Glycols

7.2.7. Sabic

7.2.8. Solvay

7.2.9. Pcc Exol Sa

7.2.10. PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Chapter 8. Research Derivatives

8.1. Research Derivatives

8.1.1. Data Mining

8.1.2. Analysis

8.1.3. Market Estimation

8.1.4. Validation

8.1.5. Publishing

8.2. Research Attributes

