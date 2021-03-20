Global Bromine Market Size study, by Derivative Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Bromine Market is valued approximately at USD 3.12 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.8 % over the forecast period . Bromine market uses Bromine a naturally occurring element which is found seas, lakes and underground wells. It is colorless soluble crystalline mineral halide salt derived from the brine pools. The element is majorly used for manufacturing products like biocides, agrochemicals, pharmaceutical intermediates, flame retardants, dyes, water disinfectants, completion fluids, and photographic chemicals. The richest resource of bromine is the dead sea with a concentration of 10-12 gram per liter. Further, the increasing demand for bromine in flame retardants, mercury emission control, water treatment, and oil & gas drilling has led the adoption of Bromine across the forecast period. BFRs are utilized to prevent fires in electronics and electrical equipment, which accounts for more than 50% of their applications. However, stringent governmental measures regarding the application of brominated flame-retardants in textile and electronic equipment have hindered the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Bromine market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the enormous demand for Organobromines which is due to the growing need for Zinc-bromine flow batteries and increase in consumption of flame-retardant products. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period . Factors such as China being the fourth-largest producer of bromine, after Israel, Jordan, and the United States will drive the market. China accounts for more than 10% of the global bromine production while India produces about 3% of bromine of global production.

Major market player included in this report are:

Israel Chemicals Limited (Israel)

Albemarle Corporation (US)

LANXESS Corporation (Germany)

Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

Tata Chemicals Limited (India)

Gulf Resources Inc. (China)

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (US)

Hindustan Salts Limited (India)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Perekop Bromine (Republic of Crimea)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Flame Retardants

Oil & Gas Drilling

PTA Synthesis

Water Treatment

Mercury Emission Control

Pesticides

HBR Flow Batteries

Plasma Etching

Pharmaceuticals

Others (Photography, Chemical Intermediates Synthesis, Adhesive Tapes, Rubbers, and Elastomers)

By Derivative:

Organobromine

Clear Brine Fluids

Hydrogen Bromide (HBR)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Bromine Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investor

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Bromine Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Bromine Market, by Derivative, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Bromine Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Bromine Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Bromine Market Dynamics

3.1. Bromine Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Bromine Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Bromine Market, by Derivative

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Bromine Market by Derivative, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Bromine Market Estimates & Forecasts by Derivative 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Bromine Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Organobromine

5.4.2. Clear Brine Fluids

5.4.3. Hydrogen Bromide (HBR)

Chapter 6. Global Bromine Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Bromine Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Bromine Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Bromine Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Flame Retardants

6.4.2. Oil & Gas Drilling

6.4.3. PTA Synthesis

6.4.4. Water Treatment

6.4.5. Mercury Emission Control

6.4.6. Pesticides

6.4.7. HBR Flow Batteries

6.4.8. Plasma Etching

6.4.9. Pharmaceuticals

6.4.10. Others

Chapter 7. Global Bromine Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Bromine Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Bromine Market

7.2.1. U.S. Bromine Market

7.2.1.1. Derivative breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2. Canada Bromine Market

7.3. Europe Bromine Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Bromine Market

7.3.2. Germany Bromine Market

7.3.3. Rest of Europe Bromine Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Bromine Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Bromine Market

7.4.2. India Bromine Market

7.4.3. Japan Bromine Market

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Bromine Market

7.5. Latin America Bromine Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Bromine Market

7.5.2. Mexico Bromine Market

7.6. Rest of The World Bromine Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Israel Chemicals Limited (Israel)

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. Albemarle Corporation (US)

8.2.3. LANXESS Corporation (Germany)

8.2.4. Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

8.2.5. Tata Chemicals Limited (India)

8.2.6. Gulf Resources Inc. (China)

8.2.7. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (US)

8.2.8. Hindustan Salts Limited (India)

8.2.9. Honeywell International Inc. (US)

8.2.10. Perekop Bromine (Republic of Crimea)

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

