Global Electronic Material & Chemical Market Size study, Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Electronic Material & Chemical market is valued approximately at USD 52.52 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 7.20% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The electronic material & chemical are used in the packaging and manufacturing of electronic devices that includes semiconductors, integrated circuits, printed circuit walls, solar cells and others. The technological advancement in the electronic industry and rising consumer electronics across the globe accelerate the growth of market over the forecast years. For Instance: according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (India), the Indian appliances and consumer electronics market was at USD 31.48 billion in 2017 and projected to grow with USD 48.37 billion till 2022 with the growth rate of 9%. Also, the retail revenue of consumer electronics in 2019 is USD 398 billion and expected to grow up to 528 billion till 2023. Whereas, improved IT infrastructure and upcoming technology such as AI and IoT is an opportunity for the growth of market over the forecast years. However, stringent health and environmental regulations regarding certain chemicals and material is hampering the growth of market over the forecast years.
The regional analysis of global Electronic Material & Chemical market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in the global Electronic material and chemical market due to the rising demand of printed circuit boards in the region. Similarly, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the market due to the immense application in telecommunication and IT, smart cards, electronic games and consumer goods.
Market player included in this report are:
Linde PLC
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
DowDuPont
Cabot Microelectronics
BASF AG
Hitachi Chemical
Air Liquide
Solvay
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
Covestro
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Specialty gases
CMP Slurries
Photoresist chemicals
Conductive Polymers
Others
By Application:
Semiconductor
Others
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Electronic Material & Chemical Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Electronic Material & Chemical Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Electronic Material & Chemical Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Electronic Material & Chemical Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Electronic Material & Chemical Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Electronic Material & Chemical Market Dynamics
3.1. Electronic Material & Chemical Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Electronic Material & Chemical Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Electronic Material & Chemical Market, by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Electronic Material & Chemical Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Electronic Material & Chemical Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.4. Electronic Material & Chemical Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Specialty gases
5.4.2. CMP Slurries
5.4.3. Photoresist chemicals
5.4.4. Conductive Polymers
5.4.5. Others
Chapter 6. Global Electronic Material & Chemical Market, by Application
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Electronic Material & Chemical Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Electronic Material & Chemical Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
6.4. Electronic Material & Chemical Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Semiconductor
6.4.2. Others
Chapter 7. Global Electronic Material & Chemical Market, Regional Analysis
7.1. Electronic Material & Chemical Market, Regional Market Snapshot
7.2. North America Electronic Material & Chemical Market
7.2.1. U.S. Electronic Material & Chemical Market
7.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
7.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
7.2.2. Canada Electronic Material & Chemical Market
7.3. Europe Electronic Material & Chemical Market Snapshot
7.3.1. U.K. Electronic Material & Chemical Market
7.3.2. Germany Electronic Material & Chemical Market
7.3.3. Rest of Europe Electronic Material & Chemical Market
7.4. Asia-Pacific Electronic Material & Chemical Market Snapshot
7.4.1. China Electronic Material & Chemical Market
7.4.2. India Electronic Material & Chemical Market
7.4.3. Japan Electronic Material & Chemical Market
7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Electronic Material & Chemical Market
7.5. Latin America Electronic Material & Chemical Market Snapshot
7.5.1. Brazil Electronic Material & Chemical Market
7.5.2. Mexico Electronic Material & Chemical Market
7.6. Rest of The World Electronic Material & Chemical Market
Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence
8.1. Top Market Strategies
8.2. Company Profiles
8.2.1. Linde PLC
8.2.1.1. Key Information
8.2.1.2. Overview
8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)
8.2.1.4. Product Summary
8.2.1.5. Recent Developments
8.2.2. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
8.2.3. DowDuPont
8.2.4. Cabot Microelectronics
8.2.5. BASF AG
8.2.6. Hitachi Chemical
8.2.7. Air Liquide
8.2.8. Solvay
8.2.9. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
8.2.10. Covestro
Chapter 9. Research Derivatives
9.1. Research Derivatives
9.1.1. Data Mining
9.1.2. Analysis
9.1.3. Market Estimation
9.1.4. Validation
9.1.5. Publishing
9.2. Research Attributes
