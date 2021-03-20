Global Rail Composites Market Size study, Fiber Type Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Rail Composites market is valued approximately at USD 0.93 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 7.98% over the forecast period (2019-2026). The composites are having superior properties & structural performance that is better than the constituents. Therefore, it has favorable application in Railways. Composites are carbon fiber, glass fiber and others that have huge impact on the entire globe specifically in railways market. Use of railway composites make them lighter in weight and provide great resistance to heats due to its inherent features along with reduce power consumption by improving the overall performance. The reduction in train weight & parts consolidation properties of composites, rise in demand for high speed rail and aesthetics property & safety are the factors driving the growth of market over the forecast years. Whereas, increase in demand of rail composites in emerging countries and in rail ties/ sleeper & composites brides are the lucrative opportunity for the growth of market over the forecast years. However, high processing and manufacturing cost associated with rail composites and concern about recyclability is hampering the growth of market.

The regional analysis of global Rail Composites market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in the global rail composites market due to the rise in government initiative and investment in railways industry. Similarly, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global rail composites market due to increasing demand from emerging economies such as India due to availability of intensives manpower and high demand for material offering long term services, improved resistance to wear and tear and reduced maintenance cost.

Market player included in this report are:

Cytec Industries Inc

Gurit Holding AG

Teijin Limited

Hexcel Corporation

Airex Composite Structures

Premier Composite Technologies

AIM Altitude

Dartford Composites

TPI Composites

Joptek Oy Composites

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Fiber Type:

Glass fiber composites

Carbon fiber composites

By Application:

Exterior

Interior

By Resin Type:

Polyester

Phenolic

Epoxy

Vinyl Ester

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Rail Composites Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

