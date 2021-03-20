Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Size study, Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market is valued approximately USD 174 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Surge in demand for better thermal management in the electrical and electronics device, demand for lightweight vehicles etc. has led to the growth of thermally conductive plastics. Thermally conductive plastics include Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT), Polyetherimide (PEI), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polycarbonate (PC), Polyamide (PA) and others. Thermally Conductive Plastics comprises properties such as impact resistance, high temperature resistance, abrasion resistance, excellent balance of strength, resistant to bases, and heat conductivity. Typical applications of thermally conductive plastics include heat sinks for LEDs and other heat sources, electronic device housings, heat exchangers, battery housings and temperature sensors and cooling systems. Increasing demand for the plastics in the manufacturing of lightweight heat sinks, LED lights, electrical vehicles, lightweight automotive vehicles and medical devices are prime factors contributing towards market growth. The huge rise in construction and uptake of vehicles is expected to propel the need for thermally conductive plastics products in the automotive industry. Furthermore, product innovations and continuous R&D is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, high cost and complex production impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Thermally Conductive Plastics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the strong presence of thermally conductive plastic manufacturers in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing demand for smart electronics and personal vehicles, well-established electronics manufacturing sector would create lucrative growth prospects for the Thermally Conductive Plastics market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Celanese Corporation

Royal DSM N.V.

Polyone Corporation

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

RTP Company

BASF SE

Covestro AG (Bayer Materialscience)

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company (Dupont)

Ensinger GmbH

Kaneka Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Polyamide

Polycarbonate

Polyphenylene Sulphide

Polybutylene Terephthalate

Polyetherimide

Others

By End-Use Industry:

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Healthcare

Aerospace

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Thermally Conductive Plastics Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Thermally Conductive Plastics Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Thermally Conductive Plastics Market, by End-Use Industry, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Dynamics

3.1. Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Thermally Conductive Plastics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Polyamide

5.4.2. Polycarbonate

5.4.3. Polyphenylene Sulphide

5.4.4. Polybutylene Terephthalate

5.4.5. Polyetherimide

5.4.6. Others

Chapter 6. Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market, by End-Use Industry

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market by End-Use Industry, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-Use Industry 2016-2026 (USD Million)

6.4. Thermally Conductive Plastics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Electrical & Electronics

6.4.2. Automotive

6.4.3. Industrial

6.4.4. Healthcare

6.4.5. Aerospace

6.4.6. Others

Chapter 7. Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Thermally Conductive Plastics Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Thermally Conductive Plastics Market

7.2.1. U.S. Thermally Conductive Plastics Market

7.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. End-Use Industry breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2. Canada Thermally Conductive Plastics Market

7.3. Europe Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Thermally Conductive Plastics Market

7.3.2. Germany Thermally Conductive Plastics Market

7.3.3. Rest of Europe Thermally Conductive Plastics Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Thermally Conductive Plastics Market

7.4.2. India Thermally Conductive Plastics Market

7.4.3. Japan Thermally Conductive Plastics Market

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Thermally Conductive Plastics Market

7.5. Latin America Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Thermally Conductive Plastics Market

7.5.2. Mexico Thermally Conductive Plastics Market

7.6. Rest of The World Thermally Conductive Plastics Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Celanese Corporation

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. Royal DSM N.V.

8.2.3. Polyone Corporation

8.2.4. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

8.2.5. RTP Company

8.2.6. BASF SE

8.2.7. Covestro AG (Bayer Materialscience)

8.2.8. E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company (Dupont)

8.2.9. Ensinger GmbH

8.2.10. Kaneka Corporation

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL THERMALLY CONDUCTIVE PLASTICS MARKET

TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL THERMALLY CONDUCTIVE PLASTICS MARKET

TABLE 3. GLOBAL THERMALLY CONDUCTIVE PLASTICS MARKET, REPORT SCOPE

TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED

TABLE 6. GLOBAL THERMALLY CONDUCTIVE PLASTICS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 7. GLOBAL THERMALLY CONDUCTIVE PLASTICS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY TYPE 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 8. GLOBAL THERMALLY CONDUCTIVE PLASTICS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY END-USE INDUSTRY 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 9. GLOBAL THERMALLY CONDUCTIVE PLASTICS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

….. continued

