Global Polyurea Coatings Market Size study, Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Polyurea Coatings Market is valued approximately at USD 776.22 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.02% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Polyurea coatings are applied to wooden, steel, concrete surfaces and structures to prevent abrasion and corrosion damage. Polyurea coatings are used in a slew of industries including automotive, defense and security, material handling, irrigation, healthcare, construction and infrastructure. Polyurea coatings resist scratches, oils, chemicals and salt and are therefore popular in commercial and industrial floor applications. Due to such advantages, the use of polyurea coating materials has witnessed growth over other competitive coating materials. Technological advancements in polyurea coating materials manufacturing and the growing application in end-use industry are factors contributing to the polyurea coatings market growth. Further, the growing opportunities across the Asia-Pacific region is a major factor likely to create lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, the existing coating technologies is a crucial factor anticipated to hinder the growth of global polyurea coatings market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Polyurea Coatings Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North-America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising concern regarding environment protection in manufacturing and construction industries, mainly in Canada and Mexico is expected to fuel industry demand. However, the market demand is propelled by increasing manufacturing sector in the region. India is a lucrative market for polyurea coatings owing to increasing investment on infrastructure and development of smart cities.

Major market player included in this report are:

PPG Industries, Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Nukote Coating Systems

Versaflex Inc.

Specialty Products Inc.

Armorthane Inc.

Wasser Corporation

Rhino Linings Corporation

Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Voelkel Industrial Products GmbH (VIP)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Raw Material:

Aromatic Isocyanate-Based Segment

Aliphatic Isocyanate-Based Segment

By Polyurea Type:

Pure Polyurea

Hybrid Polyurea

By Technology:

Spraying

Pouring

Hand Mixing

By Application:

Building & Construction

Transportation

Industrial Application

Landscape

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Polyurea Coatings Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

