Global Polyurea Coatings Market Size study, Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Polyurea Coatings Market is valued approximately at USD 776.22 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.02% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Polyurea coatings are applied to wooden, steel, concrete surfaces and structures to prevent abrasion and corrosion damage. Polyurea coatings are used in a slew of industries including automotive, defense and security, material handling, irrigation, healthcare, construction and infrastructure. Polyurea coatings resist scratches, oils, chemicals and salt and are therefore popular in commercial and industrial floor applications. Due to such advantages, the use of polyurea coating materials has witnessed growth over other competitive coating materials. Technological advancements in polyurea coating materials manufacturing and the growing application in end-use industry are factors contributing to the polyurea coatings market growth. Further, the growing opportunities across the Asia-Pacific region is a major factor likely to create lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, the existing coating technologies is a crucial factor anticipated to hinder the growth of global polyurea coatings market during the forecast period.
ALSO READ : https://declara.com/content/7b13302f-4fb9-42da-9ef1-53950178f4b3
The regional analysis of global Polyurea Coatings Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North-America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising concern regarding environment protection in manufacturing and construction industries, mainly in Canada and Mexico is expected to fuel industry demand. However, the market demand is propelled by increasing manufacturing sector in the region. India is a lucrative market for polyurea coatings owing to increasing investment on infrastructure and development of smart cities.
Major market player included in this report are:
PPG Industries, Inc.
The Sherwin-Williams Company
Nukote Coating Systems
Versaflex Inc.
Specialty Products Inc.
Armorthane Inc.
Wasser Corporation
Rhino Linings Corporation
Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd.
Voelkel Industrial Products GmbH (VIP)
ALSO READ :http://businessanalysisandservices.over-blog.com/2020/02/industrial-filtration-market-industry-challenges-key-vendors-drivers-trends-and-future-outlook-2023.html
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Raw Material:
Aromatic Isocyanate-Based Segment
Aliphatic Isocyanate-Based Segment
By Polyurea Type:
Pure Polyurea
Hybrid Polyurea
By Technology:
Spraying
Pouring
Hand Mixing
ALSO READ :https://www.medgadget.com/2020/06/covid-19-outbreak-impact-on-cbd-hemp-oil-market-2020-global-pricing-industry-size-share-cost-structure-top-company-growing-hemp-oil-demand-swot-analysis.html
By Application:
Building & Construction
Transportation
Industrial Application
Landscape
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Polyurea Coatings Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Polyurea Coatings Market, by Raw Material, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Polyurea Coatings Market, by Polyurea Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Polyurea Coatings Market, by Technology, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Polyurea Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.5. Polyurea Coatings Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Polyurea Coatings Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Polyurea Coatings Market Dynamics
3.1. Polyurea Coatings Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Polyurea Coatings Market Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Polyurea Coatings Market, by Raw Material
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Polyurea Coatings Market by Raw Material, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Polyurea Coatings Market Estimates & Forecasts by Raw Material 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.4. Polyurea Coatings Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Aromatic Isocyanate-Based Segment
5.4.2. Aliphatic Isocyanate-Based Segment
Chapter 6. Global Polyurea Coatings Market, by Polyurea Type
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Polyurea Coatings Market by Polyurea Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Polyurea Coatings Market Estimates & Forecasts by Polyurea Type, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
6.4. Polyurea Coatings Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Pure Polyurea
6.4.2. Hybrid Polyurea
Chapter 7. Global Polyurea Coatings Market, by Technology
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global Polyurea Coatings Market by Technology, Performance – Potential Analysis
7.3. Global Polyurea Coatings Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
7.4. Polyurea Coatings Market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.4.1. Spraying
7.4.2. Pouring
7.4.3. Hand Mixing
Chapter 8. Global Polyurea Coatings Market, by Application
8.1. Market Snapshot
8.2. Global Polyurea Coatings Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis
8.3. Global Polyurea Coatings Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
8.4. Polyurea Coatings Market, Sub Segment Analysis
8.4.1. Building & Construction
8.4.2. Transportation
8.4.3. Industrial Application
8.4.4. Landscape
Chapter 9. Global Polyurea Coatings Market, Regional Analysis
9.1. Polyurea Coatings Market, Regional Market Snapshot
9.2. North America Polyurea Coatings Market
9.2.1. U.S. Polyurea Coatings Market
9.2.1.1. Raw Material breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
9.2.1.2. Polyurea Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
9.2.1.3. Technology breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
9.2.1.4. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
9.2.2. Canada Polyurea Coatings Market
9.3. Europe Polyurea Coatings Market Snapshot
9.3.1. U.K. Polyurea Coatings Market
9.3.2. Germany Polyurea Coatings Market
9.3.3. Rest of Europe Polyurea Coatings Market
9.4. Asia-Pacific Polyurea Coatings Market Snapshot
9.4.1. China Polyurea Coatings Market
9.4.2. India Polyurea Coatings Market
9.4.3. Japan Polyurea Coatings Market
9.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Polyurea Coatings Market
9.5. Latin America Polyurea Coatings Market Snapshot
9.5.1. Brazil Polyurea Coatings Market
9.5.2. Mexico Polyurea Coatings Market
9.6. Rest of The World Polyurea Coatings Market
Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence
10.1. Top Market Strategies
10.2. Company Profiles
10.2.1. PPG Industries, Inc.
10.2.1.1. Key Information
10.2.1.2. Overview
10.2.1.3. Financial (Subject To Data Availability)
10.2.1.4. Sensor Type Summary
10.2.1.5. Recent Developments
10.2.2. The Sherwin-Williams Company
10.2.3. Nukote Coating Systems
10.2.4. Versaflex Inc.
10.2.5. Specialty Products Inc.
10.2.6. Armorthane Inc.
10.2.7. Wasser Corporation
10.2.8. Rhino Linings Corporation
10.2.9. Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd.
10.2.10. Voelkel Industrial Products GmbH (VIP)
Chapter 11. Research Process
11.1. Research Process
11.1.1. Data Mining
11.1.2. Analysis
11.1.3. Market Estimation
11.1.4. Validation
11.1.5. Publishing
11.2. Research Attributes
11.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL POLYUREA COATINGS MARKET
TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL POLYUREA COATINGS MARKET
TABLE 3. GLOBAL POLYUREA COATINGS MARKET, REPORT SCOPE
TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY
TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED
TABLE 6. GLOBAL POLYUREA COATINGS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 7. GLOBAL POLYUREA COATINGS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY RAW MATERIAL 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 8. GLOBAL POLYUREA COATINGS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY POLYUREA TYPE 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 9. GLOBAL POLYUREA COATINGS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY TECHNOLOGY 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 10. GLOBAL POLYUREA COATINGS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY APPLICATION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 11. GLOBAL POLYUREA COATINGS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 12. GLOBAL POLYUREA COATINGS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 13. GLOBAL POLYUREA COATINGS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
….. continued
CONTACT DETAILS
[email protected]
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105