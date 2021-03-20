Global Decorative Coatings Market Size study, Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Decorative Coatings Market is valued approximately at USD 64.30 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.20% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Coatings are coverings applied to the surface of the objects for decorative, functional or both purposes. Decorative coatings are the paints used to enhance and protect the interior or the exterior of the structure for various functional benefits, such as anti-skid property, light absorption, conduction, insulation, and reflection. These are majorly applied in the residential apartments, buildings, fittings and trims. These coatings are made available in multiple attractive colors which provide an aesthetic and finished look on the structure applied. The functional aspect of the decorative cover protection against water seepage, fungus, algae, corrosion and UV radiation. Further, the booming construction industry across the globe along with rising disposable income of the people in the developing countries has led the adoption of Decorative Coatings across the forecast period. As per Statista, the global construction spending amounted to USD 11.4 trillion in 2018 which is expected to increase to USD 11.9 trillion in 2020 and projected to USD 14 trillion by 2025. Also, with the rising awareness among the consumers about decorative ideas and designs and growing craze of the interior decoration is expected to fuel the demand for Decorative Coatings. Further, rising government regulations for eco-friendly products and lead control in the households fuels the decorative coatings market growth. As these regulations make certain a green and sustainable environment with minimum or zero harmful VOC emissions. In addition, the National Referral Centre for Lead Projects in India (NRCLPI), Quality Council of India (QCI) and Pollution Control Board Authorities made a proposal to the Gazette of India (GOI) to regulate the lead content to a maximum of 90 ppm for all decorative and household paints. Moreover, the widespread use of the decorative coatings and color customization of the automobiles has increased the demand for the product across the globe. However, the frequently fluctuating raw material costs in the manufacture of the decorative coatings hinders the market growth. Although, increasing consumer preference towards eco-friendly products and increasing development in nanocoating forecast an opportunistic market for decorative coatings.

The regional analysis of global Decorative Coatings market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the huge and increasing population base and rapidly growing construction activities. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as presence of significant market players specially in China and their expansion activities such as acquisitions, product launches would create lucrative growth prospects for the Decorative Coatings market across Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

