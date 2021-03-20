Global Industrial Floor Coating Market Size study, Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Industrial Floor Coating Market is valued approximately at USD 5.26 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.60% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Industrial Floor Coating is a liquid, transparent, material laid on the industry floor which when dries converts into a hard surface. These coatings offer protection against slips, chemical spills, trips and mechanical damage. Also, it can guard concrete from moisture, grease, cracks, and stains which increases the floor durability making it the ideal choice for industry floors. Hence, the rapid industrialization across the globe with the number of industries growing exponentially drives the market for industrial floor coating. Moreover, the flourishing construction industry along with renovation and infrastructural projects fuels the market growth. As the government of Thailand approved USD 25.2 billion for the infrastructure development in the country including railways, roads, and ports for the year 2017. However, the rising prices of the raw materials such as solvents, acrylic, monomers and others hinder the market growth. Although, the development in automation for material movement and transportation in the manufacturing sector further supports the market growth. As per the Forbes report of 2017, manufacturers plan to establish 40% more smart factories in the next five years and increase their annual investments by 1.7 times compared to the last three years. Also, the regulatory norms imposed by the government for food and beverage manufacturing firms propel a lucrative market for industrial floor coatings during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Industrial Floor Coating market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing industrialization and urbanization in the region along with the countries like China and India becoming the manufacturing hub of the planet specially for chemical and electronic products. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing construction and infrastructural development activities such as development of various smart cities across China and India, the green corridor, and the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) would create lucrative growth prospects for the Industrial Floor Coating market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
PPG Industries, Inc. (US)
AkzoNobel N.V. (The Netherlands)
The Sherwin-Williams Company (US)
BASF SE (Germany)
RPM International Inc. (US)
The Daw Group (The Netherlands)
The Lubrizol Corporation (US)
Asian Paints PPG Pvt. Ltd. (India)
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (US)
The Dow Chemical Company (US)
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Resin type:
Epoxy
Polyurethane
Hybrid
Others (alkyd and acrylic)
By Flooring Material:
Concrete
Mortar
Terrazzo
Others (asphalt and previously coated)
By Coating component:
One-component
Two-component
Three-component
Four-component
Five-component
By Technology:
Water-borne
Solvent-borne
By End-Use Sector:
Manufacturing
Aviation & transportation
Food processing
Science & technology
Others (car parks, hospitality, healthcare, and fire & public safety sectors)
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Industrial Floor Coating Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investor
